Exmortus Premiere "For the Horde" Playthrough Video

Ready for the first guitar playthrough video of 2016?

Check out this exclusive playthrough for "For the Horde," which can be found on Ride Forth, the upcoming sophomore Prosthetic album by Exmortus. The album, which will be released January 8, is available now for pre-order via Prosthetic Records and iTunes.

Note that the video even contains the tab for the song, starting at the .19 mark.

Exmortus will be joining Enforcer and Warbringer on tour across North America throughout January and February. In the past, they've been spotted opening for the likes of Marty Friedman, Flotsam and Jetsam and more.

For more about Exmortus, follow them on Facebook.