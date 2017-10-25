Fats Domino, Rock 'N' Roll Pioneer, Dead at 89

Fats Domino, the legendary pianist and songwriter whose songs left an enormous mark on the development of rock 'n' roll, has died at the age of 89, according to the Associated Press.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, confirmed that Domino died of natural causes early yesterday morning.

Domino's remarkable run of hits through the Fifties and Sixties—including songs like “Whole Lotta Lovin’,” “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Walking to New Orleans” and ″I’m Walkin’”—left an indelible mark on Elvis Presley, The Beatles and countless others, and played a huge role in making Domino's native city of New Orleans one of the musical centers of the world.

Over the course of his half-century plus career, he sold over 110 million records, and was one of the original inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.