See Stevie Ray Vaughan Improvise an Acoustic 12-Bar Blues in 1983

Check out the video clip above from 1983, showing Stevie Ray Vaughan perform an improvised 12-bar blues on a road-worn vintage Gibson acoustic.

The clip, which was recorded for a Dallas radio station, begins with a snippet of Stevie telling the radio audience a bit about himself and his background, stating:

“I’ve done the best I can with carrying on a flame with rhythm and blues and rock and roll. Many many bar gigs, you know. Slept in ’em, lived in ’em, literally. And it’s paid off. Here we are.”

At the time, Vaughan was still pretty new to audiences with his debut, Texas Flood, set for release in June of that year. After the short interview, the clip then jumps straight to Stevie playing solo.

Jonathan Graham is an ACM UK graduate based in London studying under the likes of Guthrie Govan and Pete Friesen. He is the creator of the Forgotten Guitar Facebook page, a classic-guitar media website, and is completing his debut album, Protagonist, due for release in 2016. Updates also can be found at Graham's YouTube channel.