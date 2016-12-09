Former Kiss Guitarist Bruce Kulick Turns “Detroit Rock City” into Swinging Jazz

Kiss recorded “Detroit Rock City” for their 1976 album Destroyer, and the song has become a classic. Over the years, it’s been covered in many different styles, ranging from metal to ska to bluegrass.

Now the song has entered the jazz world, thanks to former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick. Over the weekend of December 3, the axman was the special guest of the long-running Los Angeles-based band Nutty, which is known for transforming classic-rock songs with jazz arrangements.

The group’s previous interpretations have included Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze,” Aerosmith’s “Same Old Song and Dance” and Van Halen’s “Runnin’ with the Devil,” all of which are on the group’s 2012 album, Jetsetter Jazz!

You can check out the results of their effort with Kulick below. The guitarist certainly holds his own with the group, demonstrating a side of his playing he never could have during his 12 years with Kiss. Check out his solo starting around the 1:35 mark. Kulick will be back on the road in January with Grand Funk Railroad, whom he joined after leaving Kiss in 2000.

Incidentally, folks, if you’re making a video of a large ensemble, please turn your cellphone sideways. Thanks.

http://