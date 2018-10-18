Former White Zombie Bassist Sean Yseult Talks About Her New Photography Show, ‘They All Axed for You’

Former White Zombie bassist Sean Yseult has a new photography show, They All Axed for You, underway at Boyd Satellite Gallery in New Orleans.

Yseult recently talked to Guitar World about the exhibit, explaining that it is her tribute to the New Orleans Tricentennial.

“New Orleans has been my home ever since White Zombie called it quits,” Yseult says, “and thanks to our constant touring I discovered how much I love this city. The title is a reference to a popular song down here by the Meters, and mentions all of the Audubon Zoo animals “axing” for you. I painstakingly photographed these beasts and photo-montaged them in my favorite historical and iconic places all over New Orleans, from the Sazerac Bar to the Orpheum—they are on a rampage. I had a blast working on this show for the past two years and from people’s reactions, it shows.”

"Elephants Storm the Mississippi"

Yseult went on to explain that, in her photography, “I try to create a sense of timelessness and fantasy. You will rarely see any sign of modernity in my photos. And in my newest show, you do not see any sign of human life—just the majestic beasts in lovely surroundings that have mostly existed over 100 years. With its history and past grandeur, New Orleans is the perfect place for me to capture this essence.”

Additionally, the Boyd Satellite Gallery will be featuring Yseult’s new wallpaper series, acting as backdrop to the photos. Yseult says, “My design work is a whole other animal—me drawing quickly with pen on paper, filling up pages with abstract designs that I have drawn since childhood. No corrections made, then I get to color them in. It’s something I really enjoy, and over the past ten years has evolved from accessories such as silk scarves and notebooks to wallpaper and fabric. The gallery wanted an installation of some of my wallpapers, and it is incredible how well the black and white photographs work with the brightly-colored psychedelic wallpapers.”

"Giraffes in St. Louis Cathedral"

They All Axed for You will be showing at Boyd Satellite Gallery through October 31. Additionally, Yseult will be signing copies of her 2010 photo book, I’m in the Band, at a Backstage with the Artist event at the gallery on October 20 from 7-9 P.M.

For more information on the show, head over to BoydSatelliteGallery.com. To see more of Yseult's work, go to YseultDesigns.com and SeanYseult.com.