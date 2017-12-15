Frank Zappa's Full Three-Night Stand at the Roxy Captured on New Box Set

In December 1973, Frank Zappa & the Mothers performed five concerts across three nights at the Roxy Theatre on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood. Though portions of the recordings taken from these performances have been released in a couple of forms over the years—primarily in 1974's Roxy and Elsewhere and 2014's Roxy by Proxy—they have never been released in their entirety, until now that is.

The Roxy Performances—a seven-disc set capturing the performances in their entirety, in addition to recordings taken from rehearsals and soundchecks prior to the shows—will be released February 2, via Zappa Records/Ume.

The band's lineup at the time of the performance was comprised of Zappa, keyboardist George Duke, bassist Tom Fowler, trombonist Bruce Fowler, tenor saxophonist and vocalist Napoleon Murphy Brock, percussionist Ruth Underwood and drummers Ralph Humphrey and Chester Thompson. During the performances, the band mostly played material 1969 and beyond, including cuts from Uncle Meat, Hot Rats, Waka/Jawaka and Over-Nite Sensation. You can check out the full tracklist below.

“This is one of my favorite FZ line-ups ever. This box contains some of the best nights of music Los Angeles has ever seen with their ears at an historic venue," Ahmet Zappa—who co-produced the collection along with Travers—said in a press release. “Hold on to your hotdogs people. This box is the be-all-end-all. This is it. This is all of it. It’s time to get your rocks off for the Roxy.”

You can preorder The Roxy Performances here.

DISC 1

12-9-73 Show 1

1. Sunday Show 1 Start 4:59

2. Cosmik Debris 11:33

3. “We’re Makin’ A Movie” 3:16

4. Pygmy Twylyte 9:08

5. The Idiot Bastard Son 2:19

6. Cheepnis 3:44

7. Hollywood Perverts 1:07

8. Penguin In Bondage 5:54

9. T’Mershi Duween 1:56

10. The Dog Breath Variations 1:44

11. Uncle Meat 2:29

12. RDNZL 5:14

13. Montana 7:49

14. Dupree’s Paradise 15:25

TT: 76:43

DISC 2

1. Dickie’s Such An Asshole 10:29

12-9-73 Show 2

2. Sunday Show 2 Start 4:08

3. Inca Roads 8:27

4. Village Of The Sun 4:19

5. Echidna’s Arf (Of You) 4:01

6. Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing? 13:22

7. Slime Intro :59

8. I’m The Slime 3:34

9. Big Swifty 9:01

TT: 58:25

DISC 3

1. Tango #1 Intro 3:50

2. Be-Bop Tango

(Of The Old Jazzmen’s Church) 18:12

3. Medley:

King Kong

Chunga’s Revenge

Son Of Mr. Green Genes 9:46

12-10-73 Show 1

4. Monday Show 1 Start 5:31

5. Montana 6:57

6. Dupree’s Paradise 21:26

7. Cosmik Intro 1:05

8. Cosmik Debris 8:05

TT: 74:57

DISC 4

1. Bondage Intro 1:52

2. Penguin In Bondage 6:54

3. T’Mershi Duween 1:52

4. The Dog Breath Variations 1:48

5. Uncle Meat 2:29

6. RDNZL 4:59

7. Audience Participation - RDNZL 3:08

8. Pygmy Twylyte 4:05

9. The Idiot Bastard Son 2:21

10. Cheepnis 4:49

11. Dickie’s Such An Asshole 10:21

12-10-73 Show 2

12. Monday Show 2 Start 5:13

13. Penguin In Bondage 6:33

14. T’Mershi Duween 1:52

15. The Dog Breath Variations 1:46

16. Uncle Meat 2:28

17. RDNZL 5:11

TT: 67:50

DISC 5

1. Village Of The Sun 4:05

2. Echidna’s Arf (Of You) 3:54

3. Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing? 6:56

4. Cheepnis - Percussion 4:08

5. “I Love Monster Movies” 2:10

6. Cheepnis 3:35

7. “Turn The Light Off”/Pamela’s Intro 3:59

8. Pygmy Twylyte 7:23

9. The Idiot Bastard Son 2:22

10. Tango #2 Intro 2:01

11. Be-Bop Tango

(Of The Old Jazzmen’s Church) 22:08

TT: 62:46

DISC 6

1. Dickie’s Such An Asshole 15:39

Bonus Section: 12-10-73 Roxy Rehearsal

2. Big Swifty - In Rehearsal 2:50

3. Village Of The Sun 3:13

4. Farther O’Blivion - In Rehearsal 5:34

5. Pygmy Twylyte 6:17

Unreleased Track

6. That Arrogant Dick Nixon 2:19

12-12-73 Bolic Studios Recording Session

7. Kung Fu - In Session 4:50

8. Kung Fu - with guitar overdub 1:17

9. Tuning and Studio Chatter 3:38

10. Echidna’s Arf (Of You) - In Session 1:22

11. Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow - In Session 9:49

12. Nanook Rubs It - In Session 5:41

13. St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast - In Session 2:46

14. Father O’Blivion - In Session 2:31

15. Rollo (Be-Bop Version) 2:36

TT: 70:31

DISC 7

12-8-73 Sound Check/Film Shoot

1. Saturday Show Start 2:20

2. Pygmy Twylyte/Dummy Up 20:25

3. Pygmy Twylyte - Part II 14:25

4. Echidna’s Arf (Of You) 3:42

5. Don’t You Ever Wash That Thing? 6:01

6. Orgy, Orgy 3:39

7. Penguin In Bondage 6:30

8. T’Mershi Duween 1:53

9. The Dog Breath Variations 1:45

10. Uncle Meat/Show End 4:01

TT: 64:46