Future Thieves Premiere New Album, 'Live at Blue Rock'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Live at Blue Rock, the new live album by Nashville-based alt-rockers Future Thieves.

This new collection of turbo-charged Americana tunes will be released January 13. The disc features material from their debut album, 2015's Horizon Line, plus four unreleased tracks.

“Live at Blue Rock is about as raw as it gets for us," says bassist Nick Goss.

"We are so thrilled to be putting out a product that musically reflects our first two years as a band. The touring, writing and traveling are all so fun for us. But recording is a completely different aspect of our lives. We love how big the sound of this record is, and hope the intimacy of the performance is a breath of fresh air for the fans."

Playing live is a major part of Future Thieves’ creative process; Live at Blue Rock was born after the band played a blistering set at Blue Rock Studios in Texas. They're also hard at work on their next studio project, which should see the light of day sometime this year. Future Thieves will perform at SXSW in March, then kick off their first European tour.

To pre-order Live at Blue Rock, head here. For more about the band, visit futurethievesmusic.com.