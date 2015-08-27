Gabriella Quevedo Plays Fingerstyle Arrangement of The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

Swedish guitarist Gabriella Quevedo is no stranger to GuitarWorld.com.

You might remember a incredibly popular video that shows Quevedo playing the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” combining several of the song’s multiple-guitar parts in a one-guitar arrangement.

Below, check out a more recent video by Quevedo. This time, she tackles her own arrangement of the Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," capturing every bit of the song's ethereal beauty in her fingerpicking.

For more about Quevedo, follow her on YouTube and visit gabriellaquevedo.com.