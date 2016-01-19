Gabriella Quevedo Plays All Parts of The Eagles' "Hotel California" on One Guitar

At GuitarWorld.com, we've gotten used to the sight of talented young women performing impressive six-string feats without even batting an eye.

Which is the perfect segue to this late-2014 video of a Swedish-born fingerstyle guitarist named Gabriella Quevedo performing Tomi Paldanius' arrangement of the Eagles' "Hotel California."

Something that will start to sink in at around the 3:01 mark is that Quevedo, who is 18-ish, isn't just playing the vocal melody and guitar parts; she's also throwing in a bass line, some percussive moves and the backing melodies. She even handles the arpeggios from the iconic Don Felder/Joe Walsh guitar solo—while playing some of the other parts mentioned above.

That's a entire band's worth of parts in one Taylor guitar.

For your listening pleasure, we've also thrown in a video of Quevedo playing Tommy Emmanuel's arrangement of "Classical Gas" (bottom video).

One of the composers of "Hotel California," the Eagles' Glenn Frey, died Monday at age 67.

For more about Quevedo, follow her on YouTube and visit gabriellaquevedo.com.