Gary Clark Jr. Premieres Intense "If Trouble Was Money" Live Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new live video by blues-rock phenom Gary Clark Jr. and his band.

The track, an intense cover of the late Albert Collins' blues masterpiece "If Trouble Was Money," is from Live, Clark Jr.'s upcoming double live album, which will be released September 23.

The album, the track list for which is provided below, is Clark Jr. first live album and first double album. It features 11 original tunes and four covers, including Jimi Hendrix's "Third Stone from the Sun," Lowell Fulson's "Three O' Clock Blues" and Collins' "If Trouble Was Money," which you can check out below.

The new album is available for pre-order at iTunes. Vinyl and CD versions of Live are available for pre-order at garyclarkjr.com and Amazon.

The new album is available for pre-order at iTunes. Vinyl and CD versions of Live are available for pre-order at garyclarkjr.com and Amazon.

Disc 1

"Catfish Blues" (Robert Petway)

"Next Door Neighbor Blues"

"Travis County" WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW!

"When My Train Pulls In"

"Don't Owe You a Thing"

"Three O' Clock Blues" (Lowell Fulson)

"Things Are Changin'"

"Numb"

Disc 2

"Ain't Messin' 'Round"

"If Trouble Was Money" (Albert Collins) WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE!

"Third Stone From The Sun"/"If You Love Me Like You Say" (Jimi Hendrix/Albert Collins)

"Please Come Home"

"Black and Blu"

"Bright Lights"

"When The Sun Goes Down"