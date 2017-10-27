Glenn Proudfoot Premieres "Broken" Music Video

Glenn Proudfoot—an incredibly talented guitarist, and frequent Guitar World contributor to boot—is currently preparing the release of his new album, Fire & Rain, next month. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the album's first single, "Broken."

The song—which features Lucius Borich on drums and Peter Reggie Bowman on bass and backing vocals—was recorded with Proudfoot's trusty Strat, in addition to his Victory VX ‘The Kraken’ 50-watt amp and 4x12 Victory cabinet.

“It was my goal to dig a little deeper with this album, both musically and melodically, while still maintaining the tough, gritty, organic and technical elements of music that I love so much,” Proudfoot said of Fire & Rain.

“While I was focused on pushing into some deeper areas of both my lyrics and music the one thing that I wanted to keep constant was the intense riffs and big solos, the guitar is the definitive driving force behind every song on this album.”

You can check out the "Broken" video below.

