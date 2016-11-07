Green Day Premiere "Still Breathing" Music Video

(Image credit: Christie Goodwin/Getty Images)

Green Day have released the music video for "Still Breathing," the second single from their new album, Revolution Radio.

Like the rest of Revolution Radio, the catchy, guitar-heavy "Still Breathing" was produced by Green Day and recorded in Oakland. The album is a 12-track blitz of angst-ridden anthems that unites Green Day's stylistic approach with lyrical themes addressing the uncertainties of modern times. If you want to hear more of the disc, check out the "Bang Bang" music video below (bottom clip).

Green Day will hit the road in January. For all the dates, plus more about the new album, check out greenday.com.

Revolution Radio was released October 7 via Reprise Records.