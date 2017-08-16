Green Day Premiere "Troubled Times" Music Video

Back in January, Green Day premiered the somber lyric video for "Troubled Times," a track from last year's Revolution Radio. Now, the band has released a music video for the song, featuring outspoken frontman Billie Joe Armstrong reflecting on recent events in the news.

And these are truly recent events, as the video features footage from the violent incidents during the protests in Charlottesville, Va this past weekend, in addition to other news clips and images featuring war, violence and drug use.

You can watch the emotionally charged clip below.

