Green Day Premiere "Troubled Times" Lyric Video

The Green Day gang have premiered the official lyric video for "Troubled Times," a track from their latest album, Revolution Radio, which was released last year. You can check it out below.

The press release, which we received over the weekend, contained only one line of text, a quote from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong: "Today we celebrate love and compassion more than ever."

The eye-catching amimated clip was put together by Manu Viqueira, with original typography by David Rodriguez Simón.

For more about Green Day, visit greenday.com.