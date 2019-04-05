Gretchen Menn: What's on My Playlist

1. “String Quartet," Maurice Ravel

I’m officially obsessed with this piece — the harmonic language, the interplay between voices, the development of ideas, the range of expression.

2. “Hansel and Gretel," Daniele Gottardo

This piece has it all: gorgeous textures, sophisticated counterpoint, soaring melodies and one of the most perfect guitar solos.

3. “J’Attendrai Swing," Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli

I’m blown away that this stuff was recorded live and heavily improvised.

4. Opus 1880, Alexandra Zerner

Alexandra Zerner is a Bulgarian guitarist, composer and multi-instrumentalist who writes music with huge artistic commitment. Her latest album, Opus 1880, is an epic journey with ripping guitars, beautiful melodies and carefully crafted compositions.

5. “Vieille Prière Bouddhique," Lili Boulanger

Lili is a treasure of the Impressionistic era of the early 20th century. This particular piece is a go-to for me for study, a soundtrack to yoga, or anytime I need a respite from the chaos of the world.