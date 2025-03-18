“A lot of the misconceptions were created by Paul and Gene. They still say in interviews that they fired me, but I was never fired from Kiss”: Ace Frehley sets the record straight on his multiple departures from Kiss

The decades-spanning beef in the Kiss universe is well-documented. With insulting remarks, jabs, and dirt being traded freely in the media, one thing is for sure – Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and their various successors, always keep things interesting.

Now, the former Kiss guitarist is setting the record straight on his (multiple) departures from the legendary band – and how his truth differs greatly from what has been propagated over the years.

“Well, a lot of the misconceptions were created by Paul [Stanley] and Gene [Simmons],” Frehley says matter-of-factly in a new Guitarist interview.

“They still say in interviews that they fired me, but I was never fired from Kiss. I hate when I hear that. And they say that both times I was fired; I quit both times [in 1982 and 2002].

“They didn't want me to leave; the first time I quit, Paul showed up on my doorstep, took me out to lunch, and was trying to change my mind, but I had already made up my mind.”

When asked whether it was better for him to go at it alone, Frehley responds with a resounding yes. “The success of my [1978] solo album [Ace Frehley] made me realize that I was more creative away from Paul, Gene, and Peter than I was around them,” he explains.

"And so, time marches on, but yeah, they've said shit, like, I'm late, and I'm lazy, and yeah, maybe not as much as they've said it, but it's true. As far as when I'm working, and I've got an idea, and I'm excited about it – I have tunnel vision.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for his former bandmates, Gene Simmons – ever the entrepreneur – is offering fans the unique opportunity to be his roadie and personal assistant for the day. The catch? It'll cost $12,495 for the privilege.

Guitarist's full interview with Ace Frehley will be published in the coming weeks.