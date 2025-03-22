“I’m about 85 or 90 percent there. But it’s that 10 percent that sets me off. I can’t knock out those old solos as smooth as I used to”: Ace Frehley is practicing more than ever as he keeps his demons behind him and returns to arenas

When Ace Frehley dropped the title track of his 2024 album 10,000 Volts, his former Kiss bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were preparing to wrap up their End of the Road Tour in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Though Frehley has said otherwise, the timing probably wasn’t by mistake. He also said 10,000 Volts was his best record since his vaunted 1978 self-titled solo debut. While excellent, it isn’t better than that first album – nor is it better than 1987’s Frehley’s Comet or 1989’s Trouble Walkin’.

On the strength of songs like Walkin’ on the Moon, Cherry Medicine, and Blinded, it’s definitely the Les Paul-slinging Bronx boy’s finest studio record since leaving Kiss for the second and final time in 2002.

Sober since 2008, he’s spent years delivering album after album and selling out decent-sized clubs and halls along the way. And now, with the success of 10,000 Volts, he’s starting to sell out arenas again. Regardless of those who call him sloppy, lazy, or derivative, Frehley has a pedigree, and you better believe he knows it.

Which is why he’s not yet thinking of hanging up his guitar.

“I’m good for another four, or five years – easy,” he states. “I’m excited about the things I haven’t done. I’ve always wanted to score a sci-fi movie. And I’d love to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, not with Kiss. I’m the most successful solo artist of the four original members and I’d like to be acknowledged as that.”

He adds: “I’d also like to produce some young bands that need guidance. I’ve got a great studio here; I’ve invested about $200,000, and I had so much fun designing it. Maybe I’ll start painting again, doing graphic arts and theater animation. I did all of the computer animation for Kiss’ Psycho Circus (1998).

“God has given me so many talents; I almost feel guilty that I don’t use them. I’m looking forward to doing more while I still have time left.”

The reception for 10,000 Volts has been resounding. Did that catch you by surprise?

“It was a pleasant surprise. But my gut told me when I listened to the master copy that we had something. But I had no idea it was gonna be number one on a lot of charts, even if it was only for a few days. That’s never happened with one of my solo records.”

You’ve been more active on social media too.

“The record company hired a specialist who got me on all these different platforms like TikTok and Instagram. I have a guy putting videos out all the time of me shopping with my fiancee, and people say we should do a reality show. I’m not jumping at that anytime soon!”

You’ve got such a great personality, you’d be perfect for that sort of thing.

“I’ve always been a funny guy, so it’s something I could do – but do I want to do it? It’s an invasion of privacy to one extent. I’d have to think about that. Right now I’m focusing on the album. I just hired a new agent who’s booking me at a lot of festivals in America, and I just got a beautiful casino date at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, where I'm headlining a 9,000-seat arena.”

Making the move back toward arenas must be very gratifying.

“I think this was the right record at the right time. Timing is so important in this business. When was the last time you heard a great, young hard rock or heavy metal band come out? When I was a kid you had Led Zeppelin, Cream, and the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

“Those three alone completely blow anything out of the water that you've got today. A lot of kids say they're starting to listen to classic rock from years ago – that’s amazing.”

When they hear Ace Frehley, they’ll know right away.

“I learned from the greats! My style is a conglomeration of all the great British guitar players. Plus, I’m good friends with Jim McCarty, the guitarist who used to be with Mitch Ryder and Detroit Wheels. I hang out pretty much exclusively with musicians, so I’ve got a lot of different influences.”

You’ve shown on social media that you’re making a conscious effort to practice and become a better player.

“I gotta be honest – I can’t play some of the stuff I played in my 20s. I had an accident a couple of years ago; I damaged my shoulder, and I’ve fallen a couple of times. I’m about 85 or 90 percent there. But it’s that 10 percent that pisses me off. I can’t knock out those old solos as smooth as I used to. But I’m pretty good at faking stuff! Plus, there’s different ways of playing things.

Steve Brown did one or two solos – not because I couldn’t, but because I liked the solos he did when he copied my style

“I can still play the solo for Shock Me note for note; I can still play the solo for Deuce note for note. Some of the more complicated solos, I struggle with them a little. But give me a fucking break – I'm 72 years old!

“Nobody in their 70s can still play like they were in their 20s. It’s physically impossible. But one thing I did that was really smart was I lost a lot of weight. I’m down to 173 pounds; I work out with light weights and do calisthenics. My fiancee is a personal trainer, and she helps me out. I eat right and I haven’t had a drink in 17 years. All that has made a world of difference.”

Your songwriting is still sharp, too. Did you feel undermined by people saying you didn’t write most of 10,0000 Volts, and Steve Brown did it instead?

“I saw the interview with Steve on the Three Sides of the Coin podcast, and they were pressuring him to say how much he wrote and how much I wrote, and he came up with this formula. He goes, ‘I wrote like 97 percent.’

“Steve may have come up with a song with average lyrics and not the proper arrangement for a couple of songs. I’d write the bridge, and there were songs I had to arrange. And I did the majority of the solos. I think Steve did one or two solos, not because I couldn’t do them, but because I liked the solos he did when he copied my style. So I just said, ‘That’s a good solo – we'll keep it; people will relate to it.’

“Steve goes, ‘I don’t want any credit.’ But I said, ‘No, I’m gonna give you credit. I give credit where it’s due. And I’m going to talk about you doing those solos.’ I did the majority of the solos, but we make a good team. Look at guys like Frank Sinatra – he hardly wrote a song in his life. I’ve proved myself as a songwriter again and again and again over the years.”

Have you hashed it out with Steve?

“I spoke to him after; he apologized and said, ‘I really wasn’t thinking. I just came out with a number, and it really wasn't what I wanted to say.’ They were kind of pressuring him. One guy from Three Sides of the Coin – I don’t think he’s a huge fan of mine – just kept saying, ‘Tell me exactly how many songs Ace brought to the table and you brought to the table.’

“But it really doesn’t matter. Together, Steve and I work well. It’s unfortunate when people say things, and people take it the wrong way. Steve’s a good songwriter and singer, and a top-rate guitar player and engineer. I’m not taking anything away from him – he did a great job.”

It should also be noted that there’s a difference between bringing in song ideas, which Steve surely did, and writing entire songs.

“Yeah. For example, he brought me the idea for Walkin’ on the Moon, and I didn’t even know what the fuck the lyrics were about! But it had the line ‘walking on the Moon.’

Now they’ve developed algorithms that sound like a Marshall stack or a Fender Tweed. I’d rather have the real deal

“I said, ‘Trust me, it needs a bridge.’ And once I wrote it, Steve goes, ‘Yeah, that makes the song better.’ Steve was very open to my ideas, and I was very open to his. I did what an old producer told me I do: I ‘Aceified’ it. When someone brings me an idea, I can mold it and put my stamp on it.”

Another thing that’s often forgotten about you is that you were hot-rodding guitars and doing all sorts of mods long before it became commonplace.

“I’ve always kind of thought outside the box. My father was an electrical engineer, and he helped build the electrical system in West Point. He was an incredible pianist too. He had his own business where he worked with elevators and designed his own transformers.

“He was subcontracted by NASA, and some of his transformers are part of the rover they left on the Moon. My dad’s transformers are on the Moon – there’s an interesting tidbit of trivia!

“But yeah, I always used to take everything apart. I’d take every guitar apart; I’d take the amps apart to see what made them tick, and then forget! I bought an Ampeg Reverberocket, and on the bottom it had this metal panel, and if you opened it up, there were springs. I’d pull the springs and listen to them reverberate like thunder.

“I was so fascinated by all these gadgets people came up with over the years. But now everything’s digital – they’ve developed algorithms that sound like a Marshall stack or a Fender Tweed. I’d rather have the real deal; I’ve got tons of great amps at my home studio.”

When you look back on your 50 years in the business, what sticks out most?

“The fact that I’m still here! I got rid of my demons. I used to be a bad drunk and did a lot of drugs. I wouldn’t be here talking to you right now if I didn’t get sober 17 years ago. When I talk to young musicians I always tell them, ‘Don’t fall into the pits I did.’

“I lost it – a couple of times I overdosed, had several car accidents; just crazy shit. I’ve got a guardian angel watching over me. I think God wants me to stick around for a while because, number one, I influence a lot of people; and number two, I make a lot of people happy.

“Sometimes people come backstage and show me their Alcoholics Anonymous coin and ask me to rub it for good luck. It’s unbelievable that today I’m having a positive influence on people, instead of being known as the maniac trying to outrun a police force in White Plains, New York!”

Me and Gene were always close. We always got the hottest girls, and I think he respected me as a macho guy

What’s the biggest misconception about you?

“A lot of the misconceptions were created by Paul and Gene. They still say in interviews that they fired me, but I was never fired from Kiss. I hate when I hear that. I quit both times [in 1982 and 2002]. They didn’t want me to leave – the first time I quit, Paul showed up on my doorstep, took me out to lunch and tried to change my mind. But I had already made up my mind.

“The success of my first solo album made me realize that I was more creative away from Paul, Gene, and Peter [Criss] than I was around them. They’ve said shit like I’m late and I’m lazy. Well, maybe not as bad as they’ve said it, but it’s true.

“When I’m working, and I’ve got an idea I’m excited about, I get tunnel vision. I follow it from beginning to end and finish it. It makes me feel good inside. For as long as I can do it, I'm gonna do it.”

There’s really only four people in the world who know the real deal about what’s gone down in Kiss.

“I don’t have a problem with Gene – he actually recently said nice things about me in an interview. I used to room with him back when we didn’t have a lot of money, so me and Gene were always close.

“We kind of understood each other. We always got the hottest girls, and I think he respected me as a macho guy. I’d have bar fights and knock guys out; I didn't care. Once I got drunk, I wasn’t afraid of anybody. We’d call it beer muscles.

“I learned when I was 13 or 14, growing up in the Bronx. These older, tougher guys used to say, ‘If you're in a bar fight, whoever gets the first good shot in wins.’ The last guy I knocked out was actually a Hell’s Angel – but that was like 20 years ago!”

So that’s Gene. How about Paul?

“Deep inside, me and Paul love each other and respect each other. But it was really unfortunate: with this last tour they did, it was obvious to me that they were using me and Peter, and maybe Bruce Kulick. They were setting up the fans by preaching, ‘We’ve invited Ace, Peter, and Bruce. When we play the Garden it’s going to be a big family reunion.’”

Then what happened?

“A few months before the concert, Paul goes on Howard Stern’s show and says if me and Peter got up on stage, you might as well call the band Piss. I don’t know why he said it. Paul’s a good guy; he’s a very talented songwriter, singer, and frontman. But he’s hot and cold. Sometimes he’ll say nice things, and sometimes he’ll say things that aren’t nice.

“Steve told me he toured with Trixter as Kiss’ opening act, and one day he spent 10 minutes with Paul talking about guitars. Two days later, Paul walked right past him and acted like he didn’t know him. You know, that’s not cool.”

It’s a real shame – you guys created a lot of special music together.

“Paul’s getting old and his memory isn’t what it used to be. He’s had a lot of operations; you know, his body is pretty beat up. Mine’s pretty beat up, too! I’ve been in six car accidents, bar fights, falls, and what have you.

“But I’m still alive and kicking, and I try to be the best I can every day. I don’t really project too much into the future, but I know I’m gonna be okay. I know people love me and respect me. Anybody can say anything to the contrary, but most people don’t really pay any attention to the negative comments anyway.”