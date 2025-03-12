“You can get up there and be a rockstar”: Gene Simmons is offering fans the chance to be his personal assistant and roadie for a day… for $12,495

Gene Simmons is offering fans the unique opportunity to be his roadie and personal assistant for the day... but it will cost you $12,485.

The Kiss bass player is calling the package – which offers the chance for someone to carry his amps and brew his coffees – 'The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience'.

So, what makes it so ultimate? Well, the lucky roadie-for-a-day will be tasked with assisting with loading gear into the venue, setting up the stage, helping oversee soundcheck, and, the icing on the cake, will be introduced by Simmons during the show, so thousands of people will know you’ve just emptied your bank account.

In other words, “You can get up there and be a rockstar,” Simmons sells it in an Instagram post.

But wait, there are perks! The lucrative package also includes lunch with The Demon, and at the end of a hard day’s work, you’ll get to walk away with a bass guitar that Simmons, at one point or another, used during a Kiss rehearsal session.

The exclusive package is available across all dates on his upcoming solo tour, which begins at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA, on April 3, but only one Ultimate package will be available per show.

According to Indeed, an average roadie gig pays around $500 a week, depending on the specific role. That means the package costs approximately six months' worth of roadie wages. Tidy.

For those enticed by the opportunity but suffering from much shallower pockets, fear not. The Gene Simmons Bass Experience simply removes the manual labor from the package, offering a meet-up with the Kiss man, and you still get to return home with one of his rehearsal-used four-strings.

That’s set to cost $6,500, but it will rise to $12,500 if you’d rather grab a bass that was used on stage.

If any of that tickles your fancy, head over to Gene Simmons' website.

In related Demon news, Simmons recently guested on Billy Corgan's podcast to reminisce on Ace Frehley's Kiss audition, during which Simmons nearly punched his lights out.