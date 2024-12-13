“Clapton’s manager says, ‘George Harrison wants you to do the tour and play all the slide parts – he doesn’t want to do it’”: When rhythm guitar hero Andy Fairweather Low was recruited by a Beatle to play slide – even though he’d never played slide before

News
By
( , , )
Contributions from
published

Harrison and Fairweather Low had a mutual love for Ry Cooder’s slide guitar playing, and the Beatle convinced the Eric Clapton rhythm guitarist to develop his own slide chops for a Japanese tour

Andy Fairweather Low and the Low Riders perform on Day 1 of Wickham Festival on August 6, 2015 in Wickham, England / George Harrison wowed fans by turning up unannounced to play with close friend Gary Moore. 6th October 1992; Gary Moore concert at the Royal Albert Hall
(Image credit: Harry Herd/WireImage / D James/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

As one of the guitar world’s most prolific rhythm guitar players, Andy Fairweather Low has amassed a serious list of collaborators across his career, including high-profile stints with Eric Clapton, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Bob Dylan and many more.

He also once toured with George Harrison, having been personally scouted and recruited by the legendary Beatle himself. There was a slight catch when Harrison sought the hugely prolific guitar player, though: he wanted him to play slide guitar... and Fairweather Low had never played slide before.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from