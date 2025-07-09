I thought Amazon’s Prime Day sale was a dud until they slashed the price of these Boss favorites – and yes, it includes the beloved DS-1W

Wait a minute, wasn't Amazon Prime Day just yesterday? Well, technically, yes! But this year, the online retail behemoth is stretching the festivities over a whole four days, wrapping it up on Friday, the 11th. I’ll admit, my expectations for this sales extravaganza were pretty low. I was bracing for discounts on toasters and smart home gadgets, convinced there wouldn’t be anything for us musicians. But to my delightful surprise, that’s not the case! Right now, you can score some fantastic deals on a variety of Boss products, including the awesome Katana Artist-Head!

For all you pedal aficionados out there, you’ll be thrilled to see that a couple of Boss compact pedals are making an appearance in the sales lineup. The mighty DS-1W is getting a sweet 14% off, dropping the price to just $119.99. This classic orange stomp is a staple for countless guitar legends such as Frusciante, Cobain, Satriani, and so many more, and now you can join their ranks for less. The updated Waza version not only brings those iconic DS-1 tones but also comes with a custom circuit for extra tonal versatility.

Amazon Prime Day: Save big on Boss

Whether you’re looking for a do-it-all practice combo or a trusty stompbox, this Amazon sale is the place to go. With hearty discounts on a range of popular products, these deals may even beat what we are likely to see come Black Friday.

And don’t forget about the legendary Boss BD-2 Blues Driver. This gem has been on my board more times than I can count, and right now it's down to $86.99, which means a delightful 13% savings for you.

If you’re on the hunt for multi-effects goodies, you’re in luck. Both the Boss GT-1 and Boss GX-10 are marked down, which means you can grab a plethora of tones for a fraction of the price. But wait, there’s more! The Katana Artist-Head Gen 3 amp is now slashed from $639.99 to just $499.99, and the Katana 210 bass amp is now a steal at $499.99.

This is just a small cross-section of what's on offer, so I implore you to take a look for yourself and see what you can find - and if you are on the hunt for even more bargains, head over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub, where I've rounded up the best offers from Amazon and beyond.