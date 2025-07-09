3 Positive Grid Spark amps just got hit with big Prime Day discounts – and they all scored 4.5 stars in our reviews
If you're on the hunt for a budget practice amp this Prime Day, look no further
This year's Prime Day guitar deals are in full swing, and while Amazon may be doing a decent trade in cheap pedal deals and cut-price accessories, we're pleased to see well-loved brands in the mix too.
We've made no secret of our penchant for Positive Grid over the years – their range of smart amps have consistently wowed us and they remain go-tos for many of the Guitar World team today, and for Prime Day there are some decent discounts available at Amazon on 3 of our favorites.
At the core of the Positive Grid stable is the Spark amp line-up. For us, there's not much out there to beat the trio of the Spark Go, Spark Mini and Spark 2 in this space. They all offer similar core functionality - with the Spark app giving players access to tones, with 33 amp models and 43 effects to choose from, alongside other features like Smart Jam and Auto Chords - but in 3 different form (and power) factors, from portable to desktop.
For Prime Day, Amazon has seen fit to discount all 3 amps. If you need any further convincing, the Spark Mini is our current favourite practice amp, the Spark Go is our go-to compact mini amp, while the Spark 2 sits pretty in our guide to the best guitar amps overall.
A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $20 discount at Amazon at the moment – that's the original pre-order price and a bit of a bargain if you ask us. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp.
The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format - and for Prime Day you can save a hefty $46. This is an amp a number of our team members keep on their desks at all times and is their go-to practice amp.
Despite having only been released last year, Positive Grid have seen fit to discount their all-encompassing Spark 2 smart amp with a cheeky $20 discount. Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players.
I'm Guitar World's eCommerce Editor. In addition to testing the latest music gear, it's my job to manage the 200+ buyer's guides on the site and help guitarists find the right gear and the best prices for them. I've been a guitar player for 30 years and a drummer for almost 20. I've worked in the music gear industry for 20 years, including 7 years as Editor of the UK's best-selling drum magazine Rhythm, and 5 years as a freelance music writer, during which time I worked with the world's biggest instrument brands including Boss, Laney and Roland.
