“One of the original Bay City Rollers”: Bay City Rollers and Middle of the Road guitarist Neil Henderson dead at 73

Neil Henderson, the Scottish guitarist who played a key role in the early days of the Bay City Rollers, has died aged 73.

Henderson joined the Edinburgh pop-rock group in 1970, a role he held for two years, playing on formative hits like Keep on Dancing and We Can Make Music. He later joined fellow Scottish outfit, Middle of the Road, who confirmed his passing.

Middle of the Road have paid tribute to their “original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend,” on social media. At the time of his joining, the band were experiencing a raft of line-up changes, with Henderson just 17 when he was brought in to replace Davie Paton.

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“Neil had been ill for some time and was fighting to recover from a stroke a few years ago,” the band’s post continues. “His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him as will his music.”

According to the Telegraph, Henderson quit the Bay City Rollers because “he wanted to make it as a musician rather than play in a band that was being manufactured,” with Middle of the Road already proving hitmakers when he joined.

While his former outfit would go on to enjoy great success, Middle of the Road were anything but what their name suggests. The group shifted over five million records, with the Henderson-penned tracks Rockin’ Soul and Everybody Loves a Winner contributors to those figures.

Later in life, Henderson ran a music shop in Stewarton, south-west Scotland. He also built a home studio following the passing of his wife, because he knew he could finally "get away with it".

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Reacting to the news of his passing, Stuart “Woody” Wood, who played with the Bay City Rollers during their commercial peak, wrote: “Just heard the very sad news about Neil Henderson, one of the original Bay City Rollers.

“Though I never met him personally, Alan [Longmuir, bass] spoke very highly of him. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends.”

Neil Henderson is survived by his two daughters, Heather and Shona.