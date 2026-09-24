16-year-old Thai guitarist crowned winner of America's Got Talent after performing with Linkin Park and The Warning

Yesterday (September 23), 16-year-old rock and metal guitarist and singer Nene Royal was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent, making her the first artist from Thailand to win the highly coveted TV show.

That same night, Royal linked up with Linkin Park onstage for a live performance of The Emptiness Machine, the lead single from their eighth studio album, From Zero, released in 2024.

Lined up between lead vocalist Emily Armstrong and co-vocalist/guitarist Mike Shinoda, Royal took the lead verse before Armstrong took over. The two even duetted on some parts.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

Linkin Park And Nene Royal Team Up For "The Emptiness Machine" | The Finale | AGT 2026 - YouTube Watch On

As usual, the up-and-coming rockstar wielded her trademark 1978 Ibanez Musician Series MC300 electric guitar. Right after the performance, Shinoda touted Royal as “incredible,” and Armstrong added, “Good luck, we're all rooting for you for sure.”

Royal also joined The Warning for a surprise performance of Kerosene, their single from earlier this year, at the AGT rehearsal studios earlier this week. The young guitarist shared guitar and vocal duties with Dany Villarreal and looked right at home with the sister trio.

The Warning Joins Nene Royal for a SURPRISE “Kerosene” Performance | The Finale | AGT 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Royal was the fan favorite to win America’s Got Talent after stunning live audiences and judges – and going viral – with her performances of the Cranberries’ Zombie, Muse’s Hysteria, Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun, and, finally, White Stripes classic Seven Nation Army.