16-year-old Thai guitarist crowned winner of America's Got Talent after performing with Linkin Park and The Warning
Nene Royal emerged as the winner of this year's edition after stunning audiences with unique renditions of Soundgarden, Cranberries and White Stripes classics
Yesterday (September 23), 16-year-old rock and metal guitarist and singer Nene Royal was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent, making her the first artist from Thailand to win the highly coveted TV show.
That same night, Royal linked up with Linkin Park onstage for a live performance of The Emptiness Machine, the lead single from their eighth studio album, From Zero, released in 2024.
Lined up between lead vocalist Emily Armstrong and co-vocalist/guitarist Mike Shinoda, Royal took the lead verse before Armstrong took over. The two even duetted on some parts.
As usual, the up-and-coming rockstar wielded her trademark 1978 Ibanez Musician Series MC300 electric guitar. Right after the performance, Shinoda touted Royal as “incredible,” and Armstrong added, “Good luck, we're all rooting for you for sure.”
Royal also joined The Warning for a surprise performance of Kerosene, their single from earlier this year, at the AGT rehearsal studios earlier this week. The young guitarist shared guitar and vocal duties with Dany Villarreal and looked right at home with the sister trio.
Royal was the fan favorite to win America’s Got Talent after stunning live audiences and judges – and going viral – with her performances of the Cranberries’ Zombie, Muse’s Hysteria, Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun, and, finally, White Stripes classic Seven Nation Army.
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Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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