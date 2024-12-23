“I don’t classify myself as a rock ’n’ roll or rockabilly player… I was trying to be as all-around as I could be”: Billy Bremner on his greatest sessions with Pretenders, Nick Lowe and countless others – and the story behind Rockpile

Rockpile was a band that came and went too soon, but its guitarist, session great Billy Bremner, played on hundreds of recordings, including the Pretenders’ Learning to Crawl and Nick Lowe’s Cruel to be Kind. This is his story

Billy Bremner of Rockpile takes a solo on his Hamer doublecut in this black-and-white live shot from 1980
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Be it backing up Dave Edmunds, Nick Lowe or Chrissie Hynde as a member of the gone-way-too-soon Rockpile (which featured Edmunds and Lowe) or peeling off nifty solo records, Scottish guitarist Billy Bremner has merged the worlds of good-time rock ’n’ roll and rockabilly for more than 50 years.

One look at his discography, which includes records like Lowe’s Jesus of Cool (1978) and Labour of Lust (1979), Edmunds’ Repeat When Necessary (1979) and the Pretenders’ Learning to Crawl (1984), shows his versatility. And that’s probably one reason he detests being boxed into the rockabilly category.

Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and Music Radar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.