Dolly Parton, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and pop culture icon, dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the inimitable country singer/songwriter who rose from humble beginnings to become a chart-topper and cultural icon, has died at 80, her family says. The news was confirmed by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in an Instagram post.

“My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis, and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said in a video.

In the video, Seaver speaks to her generosity, and enormous influence on generations of musicians, concluding with “Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly – Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.” No cause of death was given, though just last week Parton disclosed that she had been struggling with various health issues in recent months.

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Unmistakable in her endless parade of huge blonde wigs and loud outfits – an image she brilliantly cultivated herself, not at the behest of others – Dolly Parton was an illustrious figure in country music, and was one of the first artists in that genre to find equal fame and superstardom outside of it.

At the heart of it all was her songwriting. Led by that twangy, charming voice, her biggest hits were transcendent, and larger than life. The pleas of the Western-flavored Jolene, the epic ballad I Will Always Love You – made immortal by Whitney Houston – and the chicken-scratch rhythm of the chart-topping 9 to 5; all shattered norms and genre boundaries.

Born in 1946 in the Smoky Mountains region of Tennessee, the fourth of 12 children, Parton grew up in a small cabin with her many siblings. In her youth, she absorbed the gospel music and Appalachian folk songs she was surrounded by, and began performing as a singer when still in her pre-teen years.

Moving to Nashville in her late teens, Parton quickly became an in-demand songwriter, penning hits for prominent country artists like Hank Williams Jr. She was determined, however, to have a country career in her own right, and by 1967, she became a country chart presence both on her own and in tandem with her frequent duet partner, Porter Wagoner.

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