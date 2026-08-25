The Warning’s Dany Villarreal has launched her first PRS signature guitar – and she’s swapped out the Bird inlays for something else entirely
The Astryx is a stunning twist on the Custom 24 built for one of riff rock’s fastest rising guitar heroes
PRS has partnered with The Warning’s Dany Villarreal to release the riff rock guitar hero’s first signature guitar.
The Astryx is a stunning limited-edition take on the Custom 24 model, with a firm-first finish and custom inlays that replace the firm’s usual Bird fretboard markers.
The Warning, a power trio comprising three sisters from Monterrey, Mexico, have become one of the hottest new rock bands in recent years, with quirky alternate tunings a key ingredient in their success.
With their fifth album, Everything’s Falling, releasing this Friday (August 28), the Astryx’s arrival couldn’t be more timely.
PRS guitars, including an SE Mark Holcomb SVN, have been a valuable part of Villarreal’s arsenal, but this guitar has taken things down a more personal road.
First, there is that unique color fade finish, which is stunning. Then, there are Solecito (little sun) dot inlays across the fretboard, and a standout sun logo on the 12th fret that nods to her Mexican heritage.
Villarreal’s signature also appears on the truss rod wheel, and each of the 200 guitars that will be made will feature an autographed backplate.
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Beneath the glitz, though, the Custom 24 formula remains unchanged. The mahogany body has a maple top, with a 25” scale length and Pattern Thin neck.
Hardware includes a no-nonsense PRS Patented Gen III Tremolo, while a pair of PRS’s DMO (Dynamic, Music, Open) humbuckers also feature. The Alnico 2 pickups debuted at NAMM 2025 and have since appeared across the PRS Core range.
Spec’d by Paul Reed Smith and the PRS New Products Engineering team, they arrived after extensive research into “coveted vintage pickup models and advancements in signal analysis”. Tonally, they’re voiced to sound wide open, with note definition and a vocal-like character.
“One of the most important things for me in a guitar is that it feels like an extension of my body and that I can trust it and just do my thing,” says Villareal. “Ever since I tried my first PRS guitar, it’s been an inseparable relationship. With PRS, I feel powerful and confident – and that’s a feeling that once you find, you don’t want to let go of.
“As the only guitar player in the band,” she adds, “I love how my PRS takes up a lot of space sonically. It does wonders for our three-piece band.”
Only 200 units will be available, so fans wanting a slice of the action better act fast.
See PRS for more.
In an interview with Guitar World last year, Villarreal broke down her unique alternate tuning approach.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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