“Prince said, ‘Think more Elton John.’ I was like, ‘Is he clowning? Is he trolling me?’” Session ace Ella Feingold once auditioned to join Prince’s band – but was turned down because her playing was “too funky”

Feingold has discussed her demanding 2005 audition, during which her chops proved to be too funky – and not enough ‘Elton John’ – for Prince

American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, dancer, actor, and filmmaker Prince (1958-2016) performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan
(Image credit: Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Session ace Ella Feingold has recalled the time she auditioned to join Prince's band, but was ultimately turned down because her playing was apparently “too funky”.

The Prince guitar gig was widely known to be a grueling experience. Ida Nielsen, for example, once recalled how “it wasn’t like a normal bass gig where you have 30 songs: I had to learn 300!”.

