“Prince said, ‘Think more Elton John.’ I was like, ‘Is he clowning? Is he trolling me?’” Session ace Ella Feingold once auditioned to join Prince’s band – but was turned down because her playing was “too funky”
Feingold has discussed her demanding 2005 audition, during which her chops proved to be too funky – and not enough ‘Elton John’ – for Prince
Session ace Ella Feingold has recalled the time she auditioned to join Prince's band, but was ultimately turned down because her playing was apparently “too funky”.
The Prince guitar gig was widely known to be a grueling experience. Ida Nielsen, for example, once recalled how “it wasn’t like a normal bass gig where you have 30 songs: I had to learn 300!”.
Several ex-guitarists have also spoken to Guitar Player about their stints in Prince's band. Each player was unanimous in talking about how demanding – but educational – their time alongside him was.
Few players, though, can say their playing was simply too funky for the seven-time Grammy winner. In an upcoming interview with Guitar World, Feingold – who won a Grammy herself for her role on Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s 2021 album, An Evening with Silk Sonic – has recalled having that exact experience.
“He asked me to audition for his band around 2005,” she remembers. “I went over to his house in the Hollywood Hills and auditioned for a few days.
“I was just playing something, and he gave me the stank face, saying, ‘Oh, that's too funky,’ but not in a good way. He was like, ‘No, no, no, that's too funky.’ I was thinking, ‘What does that mean? Too funky?’”
Prince, of course, is a funk-pop master, and Feingold’s deft rhythms had earned her the audition. Understandably, such an exclamation had caught her off guard.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
She continues: “He was like, ‘Think more Elton John.’ I was like, ‘Is he clowning? Is he trolling me?’” Feingold continues. “He’s asking me to play his music more like Elton John? I realized what he meant was to have more of a heavy left hand, like on a piano, which translated to more power chord stuff.”
While she may not have won over the guitarist, it still proved to be an experience to savor.
“I got to play his Mad Cat Tele and all of his guitars,” Feingold extends. “It was a life highlight and something I'll never forget.”
Prince’s Hohner Mad Cat Tele – recognized by its flamed maple top and leopard skin pickguard – is a fabled instrument. It deviates from the traditional Telecaster mold via Strat-style single-coils, a Strat-style hardtail bridge, and a maple body. That gave the guitar an aggressive bite, from which Prince’s lust-worthy tones originated.
“I remember the guitar strap being incredibly worn down,” Feingold details. “It had to have been an original strap. The action was very low, and the neck felt very comfortable and road-worn after a lifetime of playing it.
“It felt amazing. I picked a few others up, but with that one, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is special.’”
The missed opportunity didn’t harm Feingold's career. After the audition, she would go on to play on Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come LP, and worked with The Roots, Justin Bieber, and Kelly Rowland, before landing the Grammy-winning Bruno Mars gig.
Keep your eyes on Guitar World for the release of Feingold’s full interview, coming soon.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
“I remember trying to do pinch harmonics on a 30” Dunable in the studio… it was close to impossible. My fingers were all torn up trying!” Meet Gore guitarist Alex Reyes – the modeler-melting Texan metal player summoning djent riffs from six-strings
“Starting out as a singer, I realized the guitar was the closest instrument to the human voice in terms of expression”: Judith Hill on her journey from backing singer for Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder to picking up guitar in her own band