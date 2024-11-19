“I stopped caring what people thought. I stopped trying to sound like other people and my sound emerged. It was literally timed with my transition”: Ella Feingold gigged with Erykah Badu and jammed with Prince, but her transition made her a player

Despite facing continued oppression – often from guitar communities – Feingold took a risk to become who she needed to be. Now she tells us its been the making of her as a guitarist, too

Ella Feingold
(Image credit: Ella Feingold)

She’s worked with Queen Latifah, Erykah Badu, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak and very briefly with Prince – but Grammy-winning guitarist Ella Feingold is most proud of overcoming the challenges it took to be herself.

One of the biggest challenges was that she’d had much of her success under her deadname, left behind when she transitioned four years ago.

