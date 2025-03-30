“The concept of the guitar duel at the end was just appalling”: Crossroads is an essential piece of '80s guitar lore, but not every guitar legend was a fan of the film

A guitarist with a particularly vested interest in Robert Johnson and Crossroads (the song), expressed his distaste with the movie of the same name in the pages of Guitar World

Eric Clapton performs onstage in London in 1989
Though not a financial blockbuster, the 1986 film Crossroads is a true centerpiece of '80s guitar culture.

Starring Ralph Macchio – he of The Karate Kid, which was a financial blockbuster – the movie revolves (very) loosely around the story (myth) of blues guitar legend Robert Johnson.

Macchio's Eugene plays at Mississippi juke joints (which Johnson actually did), then goes to the titular crossroads where the bluesman, according to legend, sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his ground-breaking songwriting and guitar talents (dubious).

Long story short, Eugene finds himself in a climactic guitar battle with a guitarist who did sell his soul to the devil, played by a Jackson-wielding Steve Vai. Good triumphs over evil, soul over flash, don't sell your soul to the devil, kids, etc.

Though the movie is remembered fondly by those who it inspired, not everyone was a fan. One guitar hero in particular, one with a vested interest in Johnson and Crossroads (the song), expressed his distaste in the pages of Guitar World.

Steve Vai vs Ralph Macchio Epic Guitar Battle - YouTube Steve Vai vs Ralph Macchio Epic Guitar Battle - YouTube
Originally recorded by Johnson as Cross Road Blues, Crossroads has long been a centerpiece of Eric Clapton's repertoire, beginning with his groundbreaking power trio Cream (Clapton's solo on the band's live version of the song, captured on the 1968 album Wheels of Fire, was ranked by this very publication as the 33rd greatest guitar solo of all time) and continuing to the present day.

His career-spanning 1988 box set was named after the song, as was the ongoing all-star guitar festival he started in 1999.

All that's to say, Johnson, and that song, are very dear to Clapton's heart.

In a 1989 chat, Guitar World's Dan Forte said to Clapton, “Not that it was a strict bio of Robert Johnson, but you must have been disappointed in the film Crossroads, for the trite way that it portrayed blues,” to which the guitar legend agreed.

Then, Clapton opined, “The concept of the guitar duel at the end was just appalling – so disappointing. I mean, the way the kid won was to revert to some kind of classical piece. What did that have to do with fucking anything?”

Interestingly, given its aforementioned status in Clapton's legacy, the guitarist has publicly expressed his displeasure at the version of Crossroads that was captured on Wheels of Fire.

“I haven't heard [Cream's Crossroads] in so long – and I really don't like it, actually,” he said in a 1985 interview with Guitar Player. “I think there's something wrong with it.

“I wouldn't be at all surprised if we weren't lost at that point in the song, because that used to happen a lot. I'd forget where the 1 was, and I'd be playing the 1 on the 4, or the 1 on the 2 – that used to happen a lot. Somehow or another, it would make this crazy new hybrid thing, which I never liked, because it's not what it was supposed to be.

“What I'm saying is, if I hear the solo and think, ‘God, I'm on the 2 and I should be on the 1,’ then I can never really enjoy it. And I think that's what happened with Crossroads,” Clapton continued.

“It is interesting, and everyone can pat themselves on the back that we all got out of it at the same time. But it rankles me a little bit.”

