“When we started in 1966, Eric and Jack had one Marshall each. Then it became a stack, then a double stack, and finally a triple stack”: Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker recount the wild story of Cream, rock's pioneering power trio

By
published

Cream changed rock forever, but within less than three years, internal and external tensions pulled them apart. This is their story, as told from within

(from left) Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, and Eric Clapton perform onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 2, 1968
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker gave birth to the power trio, redefined rock improvisation and sold millions of albums. For all their success, nothing could stop the Cream from curdling.

The year was 1968, and guitarist Eric Clapton, bassist Jack Bruce, and drummer Ginger Baker were sitting on top of the world.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

John McDermott