“I was 15 when we met – I was recording demos for my first record, and he was working with his brother, Jimmie Vaughan”: Eric Gales on the riffs that changed his life – and meeting Stevie Ray Vaughan as a teenager

There are no prizes for guessing Hendrix and SRV are on the southpaw blues-rock phenom's Mt. Rushmore of riffs, but he’s got a “Cult” spooky pick, too…

Eric Gales plays a Magneto signature guitar in the Guitar World studio.
(Image credit: Future)

Watching leftie master Eric Gales play – in all his idiosyncratic glory – is a thing of breathtaking beauty. And we got to see it firsthand when he dropped by Guitar World HQ in NYC a few months back.

He came here to share, explain and play some of the famous riffs that have informed his playing – everything from Jimi Hendrix to Stevie Ray Vaughan to Robin Trower. Not surprisingly, every riff he played had a goodly supply of “total Eric Gales” thrown into the mix.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.