“Checking or asking for the weight of a guitar isn’t for cork-sniffers only”: What’s the optimum weight for a Les Paul? And is there such a thing as too heavy?

In this article, Guitarist reviews editor Dave Burrluck answer your questions on all things electric guitar. This month, it's weight. How much is too much? Doug, via email writes in...

Q: You were quite critical of the weight of an Epiphone ’57 Goldtop reissue you reviewed recently. Is there an official weight limit for guitars? I read somewhere that heavier is better. I’d be interested to know your thoughts.

A: Ha, no – there’s not an official weight limit, but the bulk of any guitar, not least a Les Paul, can play a big part in your engagement and use. Many players will certainly say it doesn’t bother them or, as you say, the heavier the better.

The Les Paul is a bulky guitar and is always known as a heavier proposition to light ash-bodied Fenders, although there are plenty of exceptions to that generalisation.

But back to the Les Paul. In Jay Scott and Vic Da Pra’s book ’Burst: 1958-’60 Sunburst Les Paul, originally published in 1994, the authors state that “the perfect ’Burst follows the Rule of Eights – a featherweight of 8lb and a resistance in each [Patent Applied For pickup] of 8kohms.” In The Beauty Of The ’Burst by Yasuhiko Iwande, the 50 ’Bursts that are spec’d out have a weight range between 8lb 1.4oz (3.67kg) and 9lb 11.4 oz (4.41kg).

So, yes, that 10lb (4.56kg) Goldtop that we reviewed was certainly on the heavier side, especially bearing in mind its ’57 reissue aim. But that’s not to say there aren’t any real ’57s out there at that weight. Of course, head into the ’70s and try to find a Les Paul Deluxe much under 10lbs! Good luck. They do exist, but they seem quite rare.

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

Today? Well, back in 2019 I reviewed a 10.39lb (4.72kg) Gibson Les Paul Classic, supposedly weight-relieved, only beaten over these past years by an all solid Fret‑King Eclat Paul Rose GT, which came in at 10.43lb (4.74kg). Even an original Dan Armstrong Ampeg I was writing about, with its solid acrylic body, only weighed 9.68lb (4.4kg)!

Back to Epiphone, then, and the just-launched Jeff Beck Oxblood Les Paul turned up with a trim weight of 8.56lb (3.89kg) – well within the weight range illustrated by Yasuhiko Iwande and, personally, I find that very manageable for the style.

And this is the point: checking or asking for the weight of a guitar isn’t for cork-sniffers only; we all have our own preferences.