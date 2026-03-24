“They gave me an MRI and said it looked like I’d been in a car crash”: Gary Holt once gave himself clinical-grade whiplash because he headbanged to his riffs too hard

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The guitarist says he “dodged a bullet” by avoiding surgery

Gary Holt of Exodus performs on stage at Sala Black Box on February 28, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some things, like Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, and burgers and fries, go together perfectly. In the world of metal guitars, brutal riffs and headbanging is a union that will never fail.

But the act of headbanging isn’t without its consequences, and Gary Holt – who pushes himself to the limit in both Slayer and Exodus – learned that in the most insane way.

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“Physically, this kind of music isn't easy anymore. I blew my neck out headbanging at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest a few years ago. I couldn't turn my head for six months,” he says in the new issue of Guitar World.

“I had clinical-grade whiplash from the Blue Ridge show; I thought I blew a disc.”

“They gave me an MRI and said it looked like I'd been in a car crash,” he then says. “But no surgery. I dodged a bullet. The problem was, we hadn't done a show for six months, and then I went out there and acted like I always do.”

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In related news, Holt recently claimed that “everybody cheats” when it comes to the furious downpicking that defines thrash metal playing, and explained the stark differences between his job roles in Exodus and Slayer.

Holt’s full interview, alongside fellow Exodus riffer, Lee Altus, features in the new issue of Guitar World. Keith Richards is this issue’s cover star.

Head to Magazines Direct to pick up a copy.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

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