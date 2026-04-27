“I heard it snap over the screaming crowd! Sounded like a damn 2x4”: Billy Strings forced to reschedule tour after breaking leg in skating accident

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Bluegrass maestro black-and-blue and in plaster after quite horrific injury – but he was still game for heading on the road until wiser heads prevailed

Billy Strings posts a picture from hospital as he recovers from a broken leg.
(Image credit: Billy Strings via Instagram)

Billy Strings has broken his leg in an skateboarding accident and has been forced to reschedule his forthcoming tour.

Posting an update to his Instagram account, the bluesgrass virtuoso reveals that his forthcoming dates April tour dates have been pushed back to August as he remains in plaster.

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“Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!” he writes. “Saturday night I walked off stage right before the encore I was all zazzed up from a really fun show. I grabbed my board and tried to do a trick I’ve done a million times (back 180) and landed awkwardly and broke my leg.”

Billy Strings 4/18/2026 John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA - YouTube Billy Strings 4/18/2026 John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA - YouTube
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“I don’t believe that I could give you guys the show you deserve coming right out of this surgery,” he writes, “and these first few days are really important as far as keeping this thing elevated and letting it heal. Plus I’m all messed up on painkillers and stuff.”

Strings is well aware of the risks from fooling around on a skateboard. Heck, everyone does. The danger is part of the fun. But he’s trying to remain philosophical. At least he can still play guitar while he’s recuperating.

“It’s a dumb-ass mistake and it’s all my fault,” he writes. “I feel like such an idiot. But what are ya gonna do, ya know? At least I didn’t hit my head or break my wrist or something.”

Strings has rescheduled his Charleston (WV) show for August 4, with his three Fishers (IN) dates now August 6 to 8 inclusive.

Get well soon, Billy.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to publications including Guitar World, MusicRadar and Total Guitar. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

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