Federal court rules in favor of Dean Guitars in Dimebag Darrell Estate’s protracted legal dispute

A federal court has issued a major ruling in the ongoing legal dispute between Dimebag Darrell’s estate and Dean Guitars owner Armadillo Distribution Enterprises, granting a summary judgement in favor of the defendant.

In 2021, the late Pantera guitar great’s estate sued Dean Guitars, citing unlawful use of the Stealth and Razorback guitar body shapes, and “unauthorized fraudulent trademark registrations” for the two.

In Dime We Trust, headed by Dime’s longtime girlfriend and estate trustee, Rita Haney, also accused Armadillo of breaching their terms of contract.

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Both the Stealth and Razorback models were designed in collaboration between Dean and Darrell. The former was based on the ML, and Dimebag’s “Dean From Hell” variation is regarded as one of the most famous guitars in heavy metal history. The latter, meanwhile, was designed when Dean and Dimebag rekindled their partnership, shortly before the guitarist was tragically shot and killed onstage in 2004.

At the time of the original lawsuit, Dean Guitars' then-CEO & President Evan Rubinson released a statement on behalf of the company, calling the claims “baseless” and “without any merit”.

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"Dean Guitars is proud to have played a role in ensuring Dime’s legacy not only survived, but thrived over the past 17 years. We have stood by the estate through good and bad,” Rubinson said.

“Ms. Haney’s claims – across the board – are baseless, without any merit, and not grounded in reality. We will allow the full truth to come out as the legal process takes its course.”

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Now, in a new ruling, a federal court has issued in favor of Armadillo, granting a summary judgement that dismisses “the majority” of the Dimebag estate’s trademark, fraud, and breach of contract claims. That includes In Dime We Trust’s claims regarding the ownership of Dean’s guitar models.

“For almost two decades Armadillo was proud to work directly with the Abbott family under a relationship built upon mutual respect, shared purpose, and a genuine love for Darrell Abbott’s music and his love for Dean Guitars,” a press release from Armadillo reads.

“The United States District Court’s order is confirmation of what we have known all along: Armadillo's ownership of the Stealth and Razorback trademarks, the Razorback guitar design, and related intellectual property was earned through years of prior use and good faith commercial activity.”

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

In court documents published online, the ruling notes that the Trust’s motion for partial summary judgement is denied on 11 counts.

Those include: trade dress infringement and trademark infringement of both the Razorback and Stealth guitar designs and wordmarks; breach of contract; claims of fraud; and more.

The court documents also conclude that Armadillo has been denied summary judgement on two counts: the copyright infringement of Darrell’s “Dean From Hell” artwork; and false endorsement and false association, which, as the ruling notes, is concerned with whether there was “a likelihood of consumer confusion, mistake or deception as to the origin, sponsorship, or approval of goods being sold”.

In a statement, Owner & CEO of Armadillo, Pamela Keris, said, “We are grateful for the Court's thorough and careful consideration of the law.”

In practice, this means that Dean has been given the green light to continue using both the Razorback and Stealth designs and wordmarks going forward, so don’t expect those to fall off the firm’s production lines anytime soon.

Dimebag’s estate, meanwhile, has been honoring the guitar great’s legacy through another operation, Dime Guitarz, which is currently producing Stealth-inspired builds under the ‘Culprit’ range name.

A copy of the ruling can be found at United States Courts website.

In Dime We Trust did not respond to a request for comment.