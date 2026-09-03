George Michael's iconic “Faith” acoustic guitar is hitting the auction block – and could fetch over $100,000

One of George Michael’s most iconic instruments – the acoustic guitar he wielded in the music video for his timeless 1987 hit Faith – is set to go up for auction on October 29 through the auction house Sworders.

The Gretsch Synchromatic 160 with a sunburst finish is expected to fetch between £60,000–£120,000 (roughly $80,974–$161,948).

In addition to the guitar itself, the new owner will get a case emblazoned with “Rockabilly Rebel” – a reference to the 1950s-esque sound of the song that kicked off Michael’s post-Wham! career.

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The acoustic is part of a larger collection that’s also going up for auction. The items belonged to Siobhan Bailey, Michael’s former personal assistant for over two decades.

Other items include gold and platinum discs, tour programs and itineraries – including Wham!’s historic 1985 concert in China – and even a metal lighthouse statue that was presented to the singer by the Malaga city council in 1989.

George Michael - Faith (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

While he’s best known for his songwriting sensibilities and soulful voice, Michael was a multi-instrumentalist.

He played all the instruments on multiple hits – including I Want Your Sex (Part 1), Hard Day, and Monkey (except for Roddy Matthews' guitar part) and, of course, Wham!’s Last Christmas.

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“He had the rhythmic ideas and desired feel inside his head; he didn't want the artistry of talented players,” engineer Chris Porter told Sound on Sound.

“No matter how good they are, session musicians must be embedded within a particular environment, familiarising themselves with what the producer and featured artist are trying to achieve.

He continued, “In those days, each of those musicians might be working on five or six different things a week, and with them they'd bring a current trend or favorite lick. Well, George didn't want their favorite licks. He wanted his ideas, and that's why he decided to play a lot of the parts himself.”

George Michael: The Faith Tour | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The auction arrives close to the 10th anniversary of Michael’s death and the release of the new movie, George Michael: The Faith Tour – drawn from unearthed footage of a 1988 concert in Paris. An 18-track live album will also accompany the film’s release.

The Siobhan Bailey auction will take place both online and on-site at Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, with a public display slated for October 20 to 27 at the auction house’s London branch.

For more information about the auction, visit Sworders.