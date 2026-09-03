Save up to 30% on exclusive Epiphone, Fender, and Taylor finishes thanks to some hearty discounts in the Guitar Center Labor Day sale

Labor Day is fast approaching, and the latest of the sales to launch is over at Guitar Center, where you can get your hands on some super savings of up to 30% off guitar gear .

Along with tasty discounts, the sale also includes electric guitars , pedals, and guitar amps exclusive to Guitar Center. That means not only are you getting a discount, but you’re getting something that isn’t available anywhere else.

So, for those looking to stand out, it’s undoubtedly one of the best sales launched so far for Labor Day.

Guitar Center: Up to 30% off Labor Day sale

Packed to the brim with gear exclusive to Guitar Center, the up to 30% off Labor Day sale is the perfect place for those who want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to their guitars, pedals, and amps. With some mega savings on Fender, Gibson, Line 6, Squier, Taylor, and loads more, it’s well worth checking out if you want to save yourself some big money this Labor Day weekend.

The first model I want to shout out is the stunning Epiphone Les Paul Custom Quilt in Ocean Blue. With a carved mahogany body, quilted maple top, striking Ocean Blue finish, and '60s SlimTaper C neck, this classy, unusual guitar looks the part, but it also plays great and sounds fantastic! You can save $150 at Guitar Center right now.

Next we have the goth-tastic Fender Player II Advanced HSS HT Stratocaster. Loaded with Seymour Duncan pickups and a hardtail bridge, the Fender Player II Advanced HSS HT Strat offers a fast, aggressive playing experience, ideal for metalheads. The alder body keeps classic Strat contours, while matte black hardware and the exclusive finish add a sleek modern edge. Save $160 right now.

Next is the gorgeous Squier Classic Vibe 70s Jaguar. It comes in Daphne Blue, a classic Fender finish, but exclusive to Guitar Center for this model. Already great value for money even at the regular price, it’s got a tasty $82 discount at the moment , which brings the price down well below the $500 mark.

You get two Alnico Jaguar pickups in the classic Fender design, the full complement of lead and rhythm circuits for tonal tweaking, and the vintage-style tremolo for wobbling your single notes and chords.

Lastly, I've found $50 off the ever-popular Boss Katana. For me, the Boss Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers thanks to its unbelievably good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds a realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity, and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues.

Now, obviously there's a lot more on offer from this sale, so I highly recommend browsing the entire offering. You have until September 9 to get involved.