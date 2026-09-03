When it comes to guitars, I’d say I’m a traditionalist. Hand me a vintage reissue Gibson, a classic Fender, or a retro Gretsch, and I’m pretty happy. Sure, I’ll dabble in the occasional modern build, but it’s most definitely not my wheelhouse. Now, that said, there’s always been one instrument that’s looked tempting from afar, but I’ve never had the courage to try it, the baritone guitar.

For years, I sort of dismissed it. I was convinced it was a guitar I’d never really use. I'm a blues rock player at heart, who also loves punk. I like things simple and always thought the baritone was only for beefy metal riffs. While I love listening to chuggy metal, it's not something I play all that often. Looking back, maybe I was just being naive.

My colleague, Matt McCracken, on the other hand, is a bona fide baritone lover. He’s spent months trying to lure me over to the long-scale dark side, daring me to break out of my comfort zone and add one to my arsenal. Well, consider the challenge accepted. I’m officially in the baritone ring.

Speaking of the benefits of the baritone, Matt says, "I bought my first baritone guitar as a replacement for my 7-string, and not having to deal with an additional string is an absolute godsend for me. The extended scale length keeps the low strings tight, even when I drop tune them to the subterranean depths of E1.

"All the chords, scales, riffs, and licks stay the same, but they're now all in a much lower and heavier-sounding tuning. They're surprisingly versatile too, and I've used them for layers on lots of different productions alongside regular scale guitars."

So, with those words ringing in my ears, I’ve been handed the rather beautiful Sterling by Music Man StingRay Baritone for a month-long test drive. Will this low-tuned beast change my mind about the baritone’s place in my guitar universe? Let’s find out.

What is a baritone?

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Basically, a baritone is an extended-scale instrument designed to handle lower tunings better than a standard guitar

Okay, so before I dive into my findings with the baritone guitar, it’s probably a good idea to define exactly what this instrument is.

Basically, a baritone guitar is an extended-scale instrument designed to handle lower tunings better than a standard electric guitar. In the case of the guitar I’m testing, the scale is 27.5”. It's not quite as long as a bass, but it's certainly getting close.

For the tuning, they're typically tuned a perfect fourth lower than a regular guitar, so B E A D F# B. However, there’s nothing to stop you from tuning lower to A, or even slightly higher to C, if you’re a big fan of Queens of the Stone Age.

In terms of the guitar I’m using, it’s the Sterling by Music Man StingRay Baritone, and it’s actually the company’s first-ever long-scale instrument. As for specs, we have a roasted maple neck and a rosewood fretboard, locking tuners and a vintage-style tremolo bridge.

The body here is poplar, and finished in the gorgeous Taluca Lake Blue. Tonally, the model is served by a pair of Sterling’s own ceramic humbuckers.

As for my first foray into the wonderful world of baritones, I feel like I’m easing myself in with a vintage-esque instrument. This isn’t an ultra-modern metal monster, unlike the new Jackson Pro Plus Series Signature Sleep Token IV Monarkh SC, so at least I’m not completely out of my comfort zone straight out of the gate.

What I learned

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1. It’s actually not that much of an adjustment

If you’re a six-stringer who’s never touched a baritone, you might picture the transition as being a serious adjustment, but honestly, it’s nowhere near as daunting as it sounds. The extra length of the neck is noticeable, sure, but thankfully it doesn’t feel like shifting from a Gibson Les Paul to a double bass.

Okay, so the fret spacing is a hair wider, and that low B string has a fair bit more tension, but if you’ve ever played a seven-string, I’m sure you’ll click with it easily enough.

Genuinely, what surprised me is how quickly the baritone became familiar territory. My muscle memory was there from the start, and honestly, it was actually fun to explore the deeper registers.

I know it’s hardly a revelation that if you can play guitar, you can play baritone, but I did think there would be some adjustment time with it to feel comfortable, and luckily there wasn’t.

2. There are more tunings than B

Yes, B standard is the most common tuning for a baritone, but it isn’t the be-all, end-all. The baritone is actually an incredibly flexible instrument.

I spent a lot of time messing around with different tunings and was honestly floored by how much the character of the guitar changed. With B standard, you get tight, punchy chugs, but go lower and it’s perfect for modern metal riffage.

That said, you don't need to always tune lower. Tune up, and things start to feel snappier, but equally as aggressive.

What’s even more fun is the way alternate tunings open up the fretboard. It makes it easier to find new chord voicings or unexpected harmonics, and that’ll undoubtedly lead you to writing something you never would on a normal guitar. Speaking of which…

3. It’s a songwriting riff machine

For me, I love writing songs. In fact, it’s pretty much the reason I play the guitar. Having the baritone around made me write a completely different way than I normally would, with low-tuned riffs coming out of nowhere.

If you’ve been feeling stuck in a rut, the baritone could be a way to unlock brand new ideas, it certainly helped me. I’d sit down to noodle for five minutes and end up with three potential song intros or chorus hooks, all because the instrument pulled me in a fresh direction.

It’s worth noting that it’s not just about writing heavier music, either. Throwing on a bit of delay and massive reverb, I found myself gravitating toward atmospheric, almost cinematic progressions that had me jamming for hours.

4. It’s a valuable studio tool

If you do any recording, from bedroom demos to full-blown studio sessions, the baritone is a great tool to have on hand.

Layer it under your standard guitar tracks, and suddenly everything sounds bigger. The low end fills out the arrangement, and octave-doubled riffs can make parts punchier, too.

I tried tracking a couple of old songs with the baritone alongside my regular guitars, and I must say, I loved the results. Even simple power chords took on a new depth, and the songs just sounded more polished.

I can now see why producers love to have a couple of baritones floating around in the studio.

5. It’s not just built for metal

I think, more recently, the baritone has gotten a bit of a metal reputation, with many thinking it’s just for metalheads looking to tune lower. Sure, it’s a staple in doom, sludge, and contemporary metal, but plenty of players outside the heavy scene have embraced the baritone for its unique voice, from surf rock to spaghetti western soundtracks, or even ambient indie.

During my month with the Sterling, I found myself channelling everything from Dick Dale to Brian Eno, all on the same instrument. Clean tones sound almost piano-like with loads of sustain. Throw on some chorus or tremolo, and you can create massive-sounding atmospheric soundscapes. It’s a lot of fun.

Honestly, if you thought baritones were a one-trick pony, think again. It can do a whole lot more than monstrous distortion-soaked riffage.

Final thoughts

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I was guilty of thinking a baritone was only a metal guitar, but I’m happy to be proved wrong

After a month with the Sterling by Music Man StingRay Baritone, I can confidently say my perspective on baritone guitars has shifted dramatically. What once seemed like an intimidating oddity has become a guitar that I’m genuinely looking to add to my arsenal.

For me, the baritone’s flexibility opened creative doors I hadn’t anticipated, and better yet, I discovered how seamlessly it could slot into my songwriting and recording.

I was guilty of thinking a baritone was only a metal guitar, but I’m happy to be proved wrong. The baritone proved itself to be far more than a niche instrument for doom jams, but rather a seriously versatile studio companion that works to fill out just about any arrangement.

If you’ve ever been curious, I’d encourage you to take the plunge. You might just find, as I did, that it becomes an indispensable part of your guitar collection. Find out what we believe to be the best baritone guitars available right now with our dedicated buyer’s guide.