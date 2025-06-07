Their ranks have included blues-rock luminary Bernie Marsden, shred god Steve Vai, and journeyman virtuoso Reb Beach – here's the ultimate guide to the A-team guitarists that have shaped Whitesnake's blockbuster, stadium-conquering sound

Whitesnake evolved out of David Coverdale’s post-Deep Purple solo project, and fittingly, Coverdale has been the only consistent member across the band’s history.

There haven’t been two Whitesnake albums with the same lineup since 1982, and Coverdale’s revolving door of talent has included some of the finest rock guitarists of all time.

Blues luminary Bernie Marsden, shred god Steve Vai, and journeymen Reb Beach and Vivian Campbell have all filled out the ranks. Here are all 12 of them, in chronological order.

Micky Moody – (1977–1983)

Moody played on David Coverdale’s first two solo albums, White Snake (1977) and Northwinds (1978), meaning he was in Whitesnake before the band even had a name. Moody co-wrote three songs on the second album, starting one of rock’s classic songwriting partnerships.

Moody’s wicked vibrato, fat Les Paul tone, and excellent moustache made his partnership with Bernie Marsden the definitive Whitesnake guitar lineup for many. Live… In the Heart of the City (1980) in particular is considered one of the classic live rock albums, showcasing the early ’Snake at their finest. Moody also notably co-wrote Fool for Your Loving, a UK hit originally intended for BB King.

Post-Snake, Moody worked with Graham Bonnet and Roger Chapman before reuniting with Bernie Marsden under various names including M3, Company of Snakes, and the Moody Marsden Band. He also showed his pure blues credentials by performing with Mud Morganfield, son of Muddy Waters.

Bernie Marsden – (1978–1982)

Marsden’s early career saw him playing with a pre-Michael Schenker UFO, doing one infamous tour with Suzi Quatro, and then joining Deep Purple founders Ian Paice and Jon Lord in Paice Ashton Lord.

Marsden joined Whitesnake for their first EP as a band, Snakebite (1978), and remained in situ until 1982, when he was replaced by Mel Galley. Marsden’s approach was more melodic than Mick Moody’s, and they made a formidable combination. Marsden co-wrote Here I Go Again, playing on the original 1982 version and making bank from the 1987 smash hit remake.

Marsden has been recognized with both a signature PRS guitar and a limited edition Gibson Custom Shop run of his ’59 Les Paul, ‘The Beast’. He was also invited on Joe Bonamassa’s Blues Cruises, a symbol of his stature in the blues community. He died in 2023 of bacterial meningitis, aged 72.

Mel Galley – (1982–1984)

In the 70s, Galley had been in Trapeze with Glenn Hughes, and he also played on Hughes’ post-Deep Purple solo album, Play Me Out (1977). With Coverdale frequently raiding the Deep Purple talent pool, it was no surprise he ended up working with Galley.

Galley co-wrote the singles Give Me More Time and Love Ain’t No Stranger for Slide It In (1984), with the latter becoming an enduring live favorite. In 1984, though, the guitarist broke his arm, resulting in nerve damage that meant he could no longer play.

He left Whitesnake, but developed ‘the claw’, a device that enabled him to play again, and joined Phenomena in 1985. Galley died in 2008 following a diagnosis of esophageal cancer, aged 60.

John Sykes – (1984–1987)

(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Thin Lizzy alumnus John Sykes was still playing with Phil Lynott when David Coverdale came calling. Whitesnake were huge in Europe but unknown in the USA, and Cov had ambitions to change that.

For their next act, Whitesnake would combine British blues-rock with American glam metal. Sykes, whose style was part Jimmy Page and part Eddie Van Halen, was the perfect choice. The guitarist initially refused to join, but Coverdale kept offering more money until he could no longer refuse.

Sykes’ first Whitesnake job was re-recording guitars for a remixed Slide It In for the American market. With Whitesnake finally making a US breakthrough, Sykes and Coverdale co-wrote the band’s 1987 album (released as Whitesnake in the USA), including the uber-hit ballad Is This Love.

Their relationship was strained, though, and Coverdale claims that when he took time off for vocal recovery, Sykes tried to replace him with a different singer. Sykes vehemently denied these claims for the rest of his life, but either way, he and producer Mike Stone were sacked. Sykes and other Whitesnake refugees formed Blue Murder, whose 1989 debut album is the spiritual successor to 1987.

Although Sykes only made one full Whitesnake album, it sold over eight million copies in the USA alone. For many listeners, the Sykes era is the definitive Whitesnake.

The guitarist died in January 2025, after a battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.

Adrian Vandenberg – (1987–1998)

(Image credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

The Flying Dutchman refused to join Whitesnake in 1985, but accepted the invitation in 1987, joining the band just as they exploded in America.

John Sykes had been fired before 1987 was completed, and Vandenberg’s first job was to record the guitar solo for the new version of Here I Go Again. Vandenberg’s solo appears on the album and in the video. For US radio, session legend Dann Huff recorded a new solo.

Coverdale got on well with Vandenberg, and elected to write Slip of the Tongue (1989) exclusively with him. A wrist injury sidelined Vandenberg from recording, though, and Steve Vai played all guitars on the album.

Uniquely among former Whitesnake guitarists, Vandenberg maintained a good relationship with Coverdale into the 1990s. The two co-wrote the 1997 album Restless Heart, which was slated to be a Coverdale solo album until the label insisted on Whitesnake’s logo. Vandenberg also appeared on the 1998 unplugged live album, Starkers in Tokyo.

After Whitesnake, Adrian formed Manic Eden and eventually revived his original band, Vandenberg, in 2020.

“I definitely regret that the lineup with Steve [Vai] and I didn't get to continue,” Vandenberg told Guitar World in 2023. “But grunge came up, and I've always been the kind of guy who sticks to his guns and does what he does best.

“So, if I could go back, I would have chosen to stay together and make at least one more album. I wish we had stuck to our guns, stayed together, and gotten back in the saddle like good cowboys.”

Vivian Campbell – (1987–1989)

The former Dio guitarist was recruited for Whitesnake’s mammoth 1987 world tour. It was a good decision for Campbell, who earned more money from that tour than he did in his entire time with Dio.

Campbell managed just one studio visit during his time in the band, recording a guitar solo for the single version of Give Me All Your Love ’88 which sounded as though he was using a Floyd Rose for the first time.

In 1989, Coverdale announced he would be writing the next album with Vandenberg alone, and Campbell got his marching orders from Whitesnake’s tour manager soon afterwards.

The guitarist busied himself playing on Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm’s solo album Long Hard Look, and in Gramm’s new band, Shadow King, until he bailed in 1992 to join Def Leppard.

Campbell and Coverdale did eventually bury the hatchet, and in 2015, Campbell joined Whitesnake on stage in Sheffield, England to perform Still of the Night.

Steve Vai – (1989–1990)

Whitesnake's label wanted the band to have a superstar guitarist, and did not feel that Adrian Vandenberg was the one. The solution was to also employ Steve Vai, then the hottest name in shred thanks to his stint with David Lee Roth and his appearance as Jack Butler in that guitar-centered classic of '80s cinema, Crossroads.

With Vandenberg injured, Vai played all the guitars on 1989’s Slip of the Tongue, turning in a performance almost as over-the-top as Coverdale’s lyrics.

The recording started just as Vai received his prototype Ibanez Universe 7-string, and he used it on every track, making Slip of the Tongue the first mainstream rock album ever recorded with a 7-string electric.

(Image credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Vai left in 1990 to pursue his solo career. Given how things turned out for hair metal over the next few years, this was probably wise.

“David was a prince! He had a lot of confidence in me and basically knew he needed to just let me do my thing,” Vai – reflecting on his time with the band – told Guitar World in 2020.

“David knew what I was capable of and didn’t really interfere with what I wanted to do. I just did it, and if there was something he didn’t like I was happy to change it because it was his thing.

“Working with David was great and there was something in his phrasing as a singer that I just adored.”

Warren DeMartini – (1994)

Steve Vai once named Ratt guitarist Warren DeMartini as one of the guitarists he most admired in the ’80s, so perhaps he was a natural choice as Whitesnake’s next axeslinger.

DeMartini never recorded with Whitesnake, but toured with the band in Europe and Russia, where hard rock’s popularity hadn’t taken quite the kicking it did in the USA. DeMartini reunited with Ratt in 1999.

Steve Farris – (1997)

Farris’ first brush with fame was playing the guitar solo on Kiss’ Creatures of the Night in 1982. He was asked to audition for the band, but lost out because he couldn’t sing.

Instead, he formed Mr Mister, scoring hits with tracks like Kyrie and Broken Wings. He played second guitar on the tour to support Restless Heart in 1997, though he had not played on the album.

“I was recommended to [Coverdale] by my friend Marco Mendoza,” Farris recounted to Guitar World in 2024. “David called me after hearing my tape and asked me to go on the road. So I met up with him and we went out drinking, then I went on the road with him.

“I could have stayed on and never turned down any gig with Whitesnake. We came off the road, and Whitesnake was going to be done. Of course, David has had multiple versions of the band since.”

Doug Aldrich – (2003–2014)

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

When Coverdale decided to reactivate Whitesnake in the early 2000s, Aldrich was the perfect foil. Like John Sykes, he combined a healthy respect for blues with a ferocious high gain tone, and if anything, his shred chops were even sharper than Sykes’. Even more importantly, he brought the Les Paul back to the band for the first time since 1987.

With Aldrich as musical director, the reinvigorated ’Snake were so aggressive that former bassist Neil Murray complained, “the modern Whitesnake play the old stuff in a very heavy-handed, rather bludgeoning way.” The live albums from this era are essential for anyone who thinks this sounds like a compliment.

Aldrich had made his name playing on the Transformers: The Movie theme in 1986 with Lion, and in Hurricane with future Foreigner vocalist Kelly Hansen. From 2003 to 2010 he managed to juggle being in both Whitesnake and Dio, recording with both bands. He left Whitesnake in 2014 to join the Dead Daisies.

Reb Beach – (2003–present)

(Image credit: Hayley Madden/Redferns)

Beach already had a pretty strong CV when he joined Whitesnake, having played in Winger, Dokken, and Alice Cooper’s band. Despite having some of the most impressive tapping chops in the game, he ended up somewhat playing second fiddle to Doug Aldrich.

Beach appeared on Good to Be Bad (2008) and Forevermore (2011). When Aldrich departed in 2014, Beach finally got to write with Coverdale, receiving credits for five tracks on Flesh & Blood (2019). He’s still in the band, making him the longest-serving Whitesnake member in history.

Reflecting on his unique place within the band in a 2021 Guitar World interview, Beach said, “You want to know something wild? I’m the 46th member of the band! Isn’t that crazy? There’s been so many incarnations of Whitesnake, and I’ve been a member for 17 years. That’s longer than anybody except David.

“If I can attribute it to anything, I think it’s because I’m very easy to work with. I don’t like to make waves. I have a strong singing voice, so that’s a good thing. It’s hard to find a guitar player who can sing in tune and has a pleasing voice. So I’ve got that going for me.”

Joel Hoekstra – (2014–present)

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After Doug Aldrich, Whitesnake needed another heir to John Sykes: blond, toting a low-slung Les Paul, and equipped with terrifying chops. Enter Joel Hoekstra, who had demonstrated his shred abilities in Night Ranger, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and in the Broadway production of Rock of Ages.

Where Aldrich was best known for his hammer-on licks and alternate picking, Hoekstra had a terrifying way with eight-finger tapping, taking Whitesnake even further from their blues roots.

His Whitesnake debut was The Purple Album (2015), a collection of re-imagined songs from Coverdale’s Deep Purple stint. He also co-wrote tracks and recorded on Flesh & Blood (2019), Whitesnake’s last original album to date.

On his decision to join the hard-rock juggernaut, Hoekstra told Guitar World in 2014, “David [Coverdale] is rock royalty, so any chance you get to work with him, you take seriously. Not to mention that the material in Whitesnake is also a guitarist’s dream!”