“‘We were wondering if you play clawhammer nylon.’ I go, ‘What's it for?’ And they go, ‘The Who, I guess it's a rock band or something,’ and I'm like, ‘What?!’” Hollywood's go-to guitarist, Andrew Synowiec, on how he ended up playing on a Who record

The seasoned session guitarist received a last-minute call to step in and play a guitar part in a style not typically associated with The Who and Pete Townshend

Left-Andrew Synowiec of the SRT Band with Tom Scott perform in concert at Birdland Jazz Club on July 22, 2023 in New York City; Right-Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform onstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on September 15, 2019 in Wantagh, New York
(Image credit: Left-Bobby Bank/Getty Images; Right-Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Session guitarist Andrew Synowiec's work is imprinted on some of Hollywood's highest-grossing movies, including Disney phenomenon Frozen and its earworm anthem, Let It Go. However, one gig Synowiec never expected to land was a last-minute session on a Who track.

“The phone rings, and I can see it's this kind of major contractor in town,” Synowiec tells Vertex Effects. “It's just somebody that works in the office. ‘Hi. We were wondering if you play clawhammer nylon.’ In the space of a millisecond, I'm thinking, ‘Clawhammer nylon?’”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com.