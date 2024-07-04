“A lot of dedicated Who fans come to every show in order to see Roger hit me in the face again, for me to smash him over the head with a guitar”: Pete Townshend sets the record straight about Roger Daltrey's comments on The Who's retirement

Daltrey had recently mentioned that he was “happy” that “that part of my life is over”

Roger Daltrey )L) and Pete Townshend (R) leads The Who in concert at Firenze Rocks 2023 at Visarno Arena on June 17, 2023 in Florence, Italy
(Image credit: Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images)

As the guitarist who will forever be associated with guitar smashing, Pete Townshend has recently reflected on how fans still expect The Who to treat them to a raucous live performance. He also sets the record straight about whether there are any Who retirement shows in the works. 

“I’m pretty sure there will [be more shows]. I can’t really see the point of making a big deal of [last Who shows], apart from the fact that it might help sell a few tickets,” he says in a new NME interview.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.