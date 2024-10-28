“It was just the best amp that I’d ever had in my collection. And it was so roadworthy. It did all those Led Zeppelin tours, and all the recordings”: Jimmy Page reveals his favorite amp, which did “flippin’ everything” throughout his career

Page’s affinity for his modded Marshall head stood the test of time – so much so that his boutique Sundragon amps are inspired by its unique tone

British heavy rock group Led Zeppelin, performing at Earl&#039;s Court, London, May 1975. Left to right: John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Bonham. The band were initially booked to play three nights at the venue, from 23rd to 25th May, but due to public demand, two more concerts were later added, for 17th and 18th May. Total ticket sales were 85,000
Jimmy Page has accumulated and used a wide array of amps throughout his decades-long career, including his Supro Coronado 1690T, which he famously used on the Stairway to Heaven solo, and his Marshall 1959SLP, which, until recently, many believed to have been his main Zeppelin amp.

However, in the December 2024 issue of Guitar Player, Page reveals that one amp reigned, and still reigns, supreme: his 1969 Marshall JMP Super Bass 100.

