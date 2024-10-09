“When Guitar Player made its debut in 1967, it marked a new era for guitar”: Guitar Player magazine to cease print publication

Guitar Player magazine, the world's oldest continuously published magazine devoted to guitarists, guitar gear, and instruction, will cease print publication after 57 years, its Editor-in-Chief, Chris Scapelliti, announced today.

The magazine's final issue will go on sale next week, October 15, and will feature a conversation with Jimmy Page about the gear he used in Led Zeppelin's catalog, and his newly re-kindled relationship with Gibson.

Founded by Bud Eastman, Guitar Player was a pioneering publication, capturing the excitement and innovation driven by the electric guitar's post-Beatles explosion into a regular print publication for the first time.

Even decades after the Summer of Love, GP continued to drive the guitar conversation.

To name but one example, the February 1983 issue alone introduced to the world two guitarists you might have heard of: Paul Gilbert and Yngwie Malmsteen.

Talking to Guitar World earlier this year about his legendary guitar-slinging performance in the 1986 movie, Crossroads, Steve Vai explained that it was none other than Guitar Player that landed him the role.

“The guitar duel scene with Ry Cooder wasn’t working,” Vai said. “Ry Cooder [the film’s composer] called up Guitar Player and asked who the new hotshot on the block was.”

“You have witnessed a revolution,” Chris Scapelliti writes in his final GP magazine editorial.

“When Guitar Player made its debut in 1967, it marked a new era for guitar. For the first time, the instrument was celebrated in a regularly published magazine devoted to furthering guitarists, guitar gear and its makers, and guitar virtuosity. What founder Bud Eastman began laid the first stone of an empire that would go on to launch many other magazines – including Bass Player, Frets, and Keyboard – publish books, release records and videos, and much more.

“Guitar Player’s success also opened the door for numerous other titles, including our sister magazine Guitar World, further enriching the lives of guitarists everywhere. And now our print run has come to an end.

“With this [December 2024] issue, Guitar Player will move fully online to guitarplayer.com, where we’ll continue to bring you the same great content you’ve come to expect, as well as video interviews and lessons, and more.”

The December 2024 issue of Guitar Player will be available for purchase starting next week, October 15, on Magazines Direct.