“When Guitar Player made its debut in 1967, it marked a new era for guitar”: Guitar Player magazine to cease print publication

By
Contributions from
published

The world's oldest continuously published magazine devoted to guitarists, guitar gear, and instruction, Guitar Player was instrumental to the careers of Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert, and Yngwie Malmsteen, to name just a few examples

A collage of Guitar Player magazine covers
(Image credit: Future)

Guitar Player magazine, the world's oldest continuously published magazine devoted to guitarists, guitar gear, and instruction, will cease print publication after 57 years, its Editor-in-Chief, Chris Scapelliti, announced today.

The magazine's final issue will go on sale next week, October 15, and will feature a conversation with Jimmy Page about the gear he used in Led Zeppelin's catalog, and his newly re-kindled relationship with Gibson.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from