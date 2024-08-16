“The latest addition to our artist family made his ESP debut at the Olympics Opening Ceremony, with a total viewership that exceeded one billion people”: ESP officially unveils Gojira’s Joe Duplantier as a signature artist

By
published

After setting the world ablaze with a custom-made, chromed-out XJ-1, the metal hero has now joined the ESP ranks

Joe Duplantier ESP
(Image credit: ESP)

When Gojira treated an estimated one billion TV viewers to some French heavy metal during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Joe Duplantier’s chrome-coated weapon of choice raised some curious eyebrows.

A custom-made ESP XJ-1, spec'd out with a DiMarzio Fortitude humbucker and an EverTune bridge – tuning stability is a must when you’re performing in literal hellfire – it was a guitar fit for the occasion.

