“That was something else”: Gojira’s Joe Duplantier sparks rumors he’s signed with another guitar brand after swapping his Charvel for a custom ESP during the band’s Paris Olympics opening ceremony performance

Could the heavy metal riffsmith be leaving Charvel, or is his show-stopping new axe the sign of a new dual-brand relationship with ESP?

Joe Duplantier
(Image credit: Getty Images / ESP)

Gojira set Paris and social media ablaze on Friday night as they became the first metal band to play at the opening ceremony of an Olympic Games – and Joe Duplantier stole the show for electric guitar fans by playing a custom ESP curated especially for the showcase.

The build is a chromed-out ESP XJ-1, complete with a matching EverTune bridge and lone bridge humbucker that packs some serious grit.

