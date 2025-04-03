“That was the first time I’d ever listened to one and gone, ‘What is that? I want to learn how to do that’”: Justin Hawkins is known for his rock chops – but a soul and reggae legend inspired him to break the rules

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

The Darkness singer on how Johnny Nash inspired him to broaden his musical horizon

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness performs at the The Halls Wolverhampton on March 15, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England AND Photo of Johnny Nash Photo
(Image credit: Katja Ogrin/Redferns / Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Justin Hawkins is known to all as a man of rock, but, perhaps surprisingly, he is also a lifelong reggae fan. In fact, he credits one reggae legend in particular with expanding his chord knowledge.

“My childhood, the sort of music that I was exposed to from my parents, was always rock, namely dad rock, and a lot of reggae as well,” he tells BBC Radio 2’s Tracks of My Years. “My mum was massively into reggae.”

“The artist that I liked the most from that lot was Johnny Nash,” adds The Darkness frontman. “Johnny Nash was a soul singer that used things like diminished chords. He bridges the gap between soul and reggae.”

Nash is best known for his 1972 hit, I Can See Clearly Now. Nash signed Bob Marley and the Wailers to a publishing deal in 1965 and had co-written with Marley.

Breaking down music theory accessibly has become a Hawkins trademark, in part courtesy of his ongoing Justin Hawkins Rides Again YouTube series. He explains what appealed to him about Nash’s unorthodox writing by comparing it to the approach of country music of the time.

“In the hit factories in Nashville, they'd make two or three albums a day. It’d be the same musicians on all of them. You'd go in and you'd give them the chord charts to play.

“If anything was a minor chord or a minor seventh chord, or had anything fancy in it, like a nine or something, they would look at you like, ‘This is unnecessarily sophisticated, who does this person think he is?’

There Are More Questions Than Answers - YouTube There Are More Questions Than Answers - YouTube
Watch On

“There's standardized progressions that you hear on nearly everything,” Hawkins contends. “If you're in C, for example, you'll go to the relative minor, A minor, then I'll go to an F, and you'll go to a G. A hell of a lot of music is like that.

“I think Johnny Nash ignored all that stuff and made really unique records that involved diminished chords. That was probably the first time I'd ever sort of listened to one and gone, ‘What is that? I want to learn how to do that.’

Hawkins nominates There Are More Questions Than Answers as his favourite Nash track.

“For me, Johnny Nash is one of the all time greats,” he declares. “I just love that particular song, because he's doing diminished chords nearly all the way through.”

Despite his interest in harmony, Justin says his only formal learning was from a blues guitarist who taught him the minor pentatonic scale. “That's the only scale my brother knows, because I taught him that. If you have that scale, you can play along to just about anything.

The Darkness - Hot on My Tail (Official Visualiser) - YouTube The Darkness - Hot on My Tail (Official Visualiser) - YouTube
Watch On

“That was all I knew. And I was able to play along with things like Led Zeppelin and Guns N’ Roses and the Eagles and all that stuff. That is enough for most guitar players, you know. But what I love about music is the more time you spend kind of immersed in it, the more that stuff goes in, and the more you understand the vocabulary of it.”

Hawkins recently unleashed his Atkins signature guitar in some eyeball-melting finishes. He also argued that bands like Sleep Token and Polyphia have given mass appeal to what used to be called "showing off".

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Martin Barre plays his PRS onstage. He wears a grey suit jacket, black shirt, and the backdrop matches his suit.

“My wife heard Locomotive Breath on the radio. She said, ‘I wish you played like that now.’ I was a bit upset”: Martin Barre on revisiting Jethro Tull, Leslie West – and the bootleg Les Paul that bent like a banana
Shane Fontayne playing a blue Stratocaster guitar onstage in 2019

“Mick Ronson came to see one of the Springsteen shows, and he was just so proud of me. He had a classic rock ‘n’ roll existence, but I love him for all that”: Shane Fontayne on the kindness of Ronson, serving the Boss – and playing Stairway for Jimmy Page
Martin Barre plays his PRS onstage. He wears a grey suit jacket, black shirt, and the backdrop matches his suit.

“My wife heard Locomotive Breath on the radio. She said, ‘I wish you played like that now.’ I was a bit upset”: Martin Barre on revisiting Jethro Tull, Leslie West – and the bootleg Les Paul that bent like a banana
See more latest
Most Popular
Left- Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Concord Pavilion on July 9, 2015 in Concord, California; Center-Ted Nugent performs at DTE Energy Music Theater on August 31, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan; Right-Billy Gibbons of Billy F. Gibbons and the BFG&#039;s performs at Blue Note Hawaii on January 17, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii
“Who doesn't want to hear the recording of Ted Nugent and Eddie Van Halen jamming?” Ted Nugent's colossal archive includes sessions with EVH, Billy Gibbons and the Mothers of Invention
Fender Stratocasters propped up against a wall in a guitar store
“It went wrong since Corona”: Bax Music, one of Europe’s largest musical instrument retailers, files for bankruptcy and ceases operations
American singer Chaka Khan performs on stage during the Montreux Jazz Festival Miami at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour on March 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida
“If you’re youngish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me”: Chaka Khan is holding open auditions to find a new guitar player – but she’s got some very specific requirements
Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performs onstage at the 2023 Ohana Festival held at Doheny State Beach on October 1, 2023 in Dana Point, California
“I walked in and said, ‘Can I get that guitar, the one at the end there?’ He looked at the name on the credit card and then looked up at me”: Chrissie Hynde on that one time she bought her own signature guitar off the shelf
Andy Summers of the Police performs on stage at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, July 23, 1984 / Robert Fripp of King Crimson at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, June 22, 1984
“I wasn’t into King Crimson at all. Definitely not my kind of music”: How Andy Summers formed one of the 1980s’ most unlikely guitar partnerships with Robert Fripp – despite not being especially keen on some of his work
Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart signature bass
“Affordable versions of the three best basses I've ever held in my hands”: Sterling by Music Man completes its trilogy of Joe Dart signature models with a trio of made-to-order basses that cost less than $500
Fake Stryman HolySky pedal
“Blurs your bassist so the mix stays focused on where it really matters”: From feline fuzz pedals to Bootsy Jooce, the April Fools Day guitar gags are out in full force this year – and we've rounded up the best
Trump Guitars
“After his successful election, we sell this kind of guitar in the U.S. We once got an order with 12,000 guitars”: New documentary appears to confirm that Trump Guitars are being manufactured in China
Donner Hush-I Pro
“The all-in-one music creation companion”: Donner’s HUSH-I PRO offers built-in FX and onboard IRs – and it could be the ultimate travel guitar
Joe Satriani Bananas Private Collection 2025
“When I saw it, I couldn’t believe how cool it was”: Joe Satriani is selling one of his rarest guitars – an ultra-ambitious Ibanez Y2K Crystal Planet prototype