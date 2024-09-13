“A truly outrageous Superstrat”: Justin Hawkins channels the spirit of Eddie Van Halen’s legendary Frankenstein with his new ridiculously relic’d Atkin signature guitar

By
published

Complete with a heavily aged neon finish and an empty middle pickup cavity, this new build seemingly pays homage to Van Halen's iconic axe – with some Hawkins-style touches for good measure

Justin Hawkins Atkin signature guitar
(Image credit: Atkin Guitars)

Atkin Guitars has just launched a brand-new signature guitar for Justin Hawkins – and it’s channeling some serious Eddie Van Halen Frankenstein vibes.

Back in December, we were treated to the wonderfully oddball pairing of The Darkness and Ed Sheeran. While Sheeran’s Lowden electric guitar told an interesting story, the eye couldn’t help but wander towards Hawkins’ offset of choice.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.