“The way we think about guitar and what the instrument is supposed to do has changed”: Justin Hawkins explains why technically complex bands like Sleep Token and Polyphia are generating mass appeal
The Darkness frontman and social media commentator claims that there's a new appreciation for a certain brand of virtuosity that, in eras past, might have been perceived as “showing off”
Aside from his work with The Darkness, Justin Hawkins has built a steady reputation as a musicologist via his chosen pulpit of YouTube. As an avid commentator on all things music – and, by extension, all things guitar – Hawkins has had his eye on the rise of more technical players and bands over the past few years – and is now offering his two cents on why some of them have even managed to break into the mainstream discourse.
“It shows something interesting,” Hawkins tells Guitar World. “Part of it is down to the post-Covid world. People have spent more time with a guitar in their hands, trying to figure out how to play music because of the world stopping for a few years.”
The result? A renewed appreciation for more off-kilter and experimental players, who, in any other era, might have been deemed “too prog” – or, worse, “showing off.”
“Now people have more respect for bands like Sleep Token, who are doing something really interesting, complex, and difficult to pull off. There’s a new appreciation for virtuosity and I’m all for it. That’s why bands like Polyphia and Sleep Token have exploded. The way we think about the guitar and what the instrument is supposed to do has changed.”
As for his thoughts on where rock music is going? Well, Hawkins has plenty. “It’s a really exciting time for rock music,” he says matter-of-factly. “There’s still a lot of sewage pop being made by fucking idiots with laptops and talentless DJ cunts.
“That will never change, but it makes us guitar players look cooler because we’re actually doing something with our fingers. Being a virtuoso on an instrument made out of wood and steel is cool again! And thank God for that!”
Late last year, Hawkins teamed up with boutique English guitar manufacturer Atkin Guitars on a seriously relic’d signature guitar reminiscent of Eddie Van Halen’s storied Frankenstrat.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Guitar World's full interview with Justin Hawkins will be published in the coming weeks.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“Someone once said to me, ‘Why do you make solo records?’ And it’s like, ‘So I can play solos!’” Myles Kennedy on the blues-rock hero who shaped the way he plays, why he’s an accidental frontman, and what the power of the riff made him do
“You heard a lot of musicians, but nobody played guitar like him”: In 1965, Jimi Hendrix appeared on TV backing an obscure soul duo – and you can already feel his brilliance