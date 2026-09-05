Kiss are readying new material, says Tommy Thayer: “We recorded a great new song that Paul wrote”
Thayer says rumors that Kiss are busy working on new songs behind the scenes are true
Tommy Thayer has confirmed Kiss are recording new material.
The glam metal heroes retired from touring in 2023, bringing the curtain down on their live careers with a triumphant farewell show at the Madison Square Garden.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean Kiss is ending for good. Plans for avatar shows have already been mooted. Smaller reunion gigs at intimate venues have also taken place.
Last December, it was also reported that new material was on the way. Thayer was coy at the time, teasing there was plenty of activity happening behind the scenes.
In a new interview with Guitar World, Thayer gives another update, reassuring fans that those rumors about new Kiss tunes are true.
“We did record a great new song that Paul wrote,” he reveals. “That’s probably about as much as I can tell you right now.”
“But Kiss has always believed in making things an event,” Thayer elaborates. “So whatever new music comes, it has to feel special and have a reason for existing. You don’t make another Kiss record just because you’re supposed to make another Kiss record.”
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It’s not much to go on. What shape or form that material will take is unclear. A full album or standalone singles? Who knows. Whatever the case, it’s enough to pique the interests of Kiss fans.
“Kiss may have stopped touring, but that doesn’t mean things have stopped happening,” he adds. “There’s still a lot going on and a lot of new things developing.”
Thayer’s full interview with Guitar World, in which he also discusses his latest project Shogun Mojo, will be out in the coming weeks.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
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