Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert claims he “did not commit a crime” after being charged with attempted murder: “Every part of the police report is a lie”
In March, Ebert allegedly hit Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates’ 79-year-old dad with his car
Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has been forced to undergo a competency evaluation after he threatened to fire his lawyer and denied any wrongdoing in the latest round of hearings in the court case against him on charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder.
In March, Ebert allegedly hit Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates’ 79-year-old dad, William Yates, with his car. He is now facing a potential life sentence.
Ebert is claiming that he “did not commit a crime,” stating that he acted in “pure self-defence” after being “straight up attacked.” The elder Yates suffered “trauma to his lower extremities”.
Now, according to The Baltimore Banner, Ebert is accusing his lawyer, Mark Sobel, of working with the prosecutors and allegedly accepting a bribe.
During a hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Sobel said he has “significant concerns regarding [Ebert’s] competency.” Ebert hit back, saying he was “perfectly competent” and that “every part of the police report is a lie”.
The ex-Turnstile guitarist went on to say that he has plans to “fire him,” following Circuit Judge Eric Johnson’s declaration that he has “a very good attorney”. Additionally, Ebert insisted that he should never have been arrested, despite having spent five months in jail.
“We can watch the video right now and prove my innocence,” he alleged. “I did not commit a crime.” He also declared that he will be pressing charges against the police officers, prosecutors, and defense attorneys involved in the case.
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Judge Johnson ordered that Ebert should undergo a competency evaluation and scheduled a status hearing for September 22.
Turnstile parted ways with Ebert in 2022, with the victim, William Yates, saying that the ex-band member has been harassing his family since being fired.
In a statement, Turnstile said that they had cut ties after experiencing “a consistent pattern of harmful behaviour affecting himself, the band, and the community”.
Earlier this year, Ebert was also sacked from his new band, The S.E.T., after social media outbursts accused his former Turnstile bandmates of performative politics, financial mismanagement, and falsely trying to get a restraining order against him.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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